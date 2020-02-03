Nakash Aziz crossed over 500 million streams on Gaana.com

After having a stellar 2019 with tracks from Bharat and Dream Girl and forming his own band ‘Final Call’, singer-composer Nakash Aziz has started the new year by adding another feather to his cap. Nakash has become a part of the elite list of singers whose songs have crossed over 500 million streams of Gaana.com.

A source close to Nakash who has followed his career closely attributes it to the loyalty of his fans who have always enjoyed and grooved to all his tracks, “Nakash over the years has enjoyed the loyalty of his fans as he makes sure to leave no stone unturned while creating music. Over the last few years, he has delivered some of the biggest hit tracks and the 500 million streams are a testament to his ever increasing fan following.” He says.

Another aspect that makes Aziz stand out is that he has seamlessly worked across industries and breaking the language barrier, he has made a mark and his presence felt all over. His music composition for Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala along with his partner Sargam Jassu also won them the ITA award for best music.

It is thus, his command over hindi as well as regional music along with his enviable discography that has resulted in him having over 500 million streams.

Reacting to his achievement, Nakash says this only motivates him to work harder, “ I would really like to thank gaana for recognising the work of the arrist and letting them know how much they are being loved , data can give u a great insight into how things are actually, so well done to Gaana for creating this kind of a recognition module which will encourage artists to make and put out more music .” He signs off.