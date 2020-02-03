For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Feb 2020 19:39 |  By RnMTeam

Guns N' Roses honours late Kobe Bryant

MUMBAI: Rock band Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose honoured late basketball great Kobe Bryant with their iconic number "Knockin' on heaven's door" at Super Bowl Fest in Miami.

At the Fest, Axl Rose took a moment to remember Bryant, claiming he had a feeling of foreboding the night before the basketball star's helicopter crash in California on January 26. The accident killed the Los Angeles Lakers legend, his 13-year-old girl Gianna and seven other people, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"The other night coming home from rehearsal I was like, 'Is it just me, or is that really weird?' It was this fog bank, like a thunder cloud over the trees," he continued. "It was really white with a slight pink above the trees... It was really weird," Rose recalled prior to performing the classic cover.

He added: "The only word I had for that at the time (was) it looked formidable. By morning, apparently, it was much worse. That's where (Bryant's) helicopter flew through. It was pretty scary. I want to dedicate this to Kobe and his daughter and everyone on the flight and everyone in the families and everyone impacted by this terrible event (sic)."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Guns N' Roses Kobe Bryant Axl Rose music rock band
Related news
News | 03 Feb 2020

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez planning a summer wedding

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and basketball icon Alex Rodriguez are planning a summer wedding.A source told Us Weekly that J.Lo and A-Rod "are getting married this summer", reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

Singer Shabab Sabri's Next is Beqaraar Maahi writing a New Success Story For Actor Qaseem Haider Qaseem & Aarti Saxena

MUMBAI: Sabab Shabri known for his massive hit “Hud Hud Dabang” from Dabangg, His new Song Beqaraar Maahi Released on Tips' Volume Channel and getting good reviews.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

ANAKIM releases 3-track EP 'Poseidon's Revenge'

MUMBAI: Rising techno producer Anakim drops a new 3-track EP Poseidon’s Revenge on Desert Hearts Black, out Friday January 31. 

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

Danielle Rebello's "Top Ko Crop" resembles hit number "Lungi Dance"

MUMBAI: Singer Danielle Rebello spilled major dance vibes on YouTube with her new music video “Top Ko Crop”. The song is an absolute party jam starring Danielle Rebello with actor Kashyap Barbhaya.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

Tomlinson channelled heartache into songs

MUMBAI: Singer Louis Tomlinson channelled the heartache he suffered after double whammy of family tragedies into the song-writing process for his debut solo album "Walls" to turn the trauma into "something good".

read more

RnM Biz

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

News
Tracklib names prominent Swedish businessman Karl-Henrik Sundström as Board Chairman

MUMBAI: Respected business leader Karl-Henrik Sundström, who took NXP Semiconductors to NASDAQ aread more

News
Flutin announces Flutin first, its emerging artist incubator

MUMBAI: When you want to empower emerging artists and help them find their fans, it’s not just aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lil Wayne honours Kobe Bryant with 24 seconds of silence in new album

MUMBAI:  Rapper Lil Wayne has paid homage to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant by including 24 seconds of silence in his new album "Funeral".The 37...read more

2
Guns N' Roses honours late Kobe Bryant

MUMBAI: Rock band Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose honoured late basketball great Kobe Bryant with their iconic number "Knockin' on heaven's door" at...read more

3
Taylor Swift not ready to have kids

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift says there is a part of her that is definitely "not ready to have kids".She made the revelation in her new Netflix...read more

4
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez planning a summer wedding

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and basketball icon Alex Rodriguez are planning a summer wedding.A source told Us Weekly that J.Lo and A-Rod "...read more

5
Brian McFadden infuriates fans by slamming Eminem

MUMBAI: Former Westlife band member Brian McFadden left fans furious after he slammed rapper Eminem in a "disgraceful" Twitter rant.The 38-year-old...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group