Danielle Rebello's "Top Ko Crop" resembles hit number "Lungi Dance"

MUMBAI: Singer Danielle Rebello spilled major dance vibes on YouTube with her new music video “Top Ko Crop”. The song is an absolute party jam starring Danielle Rebello with actor Kashyap Barbhaya. Released on the official YouTube handle of the music label, Zee Music Company, the music video has garnered over 2.5 lakh views.

“Top Ko Crop” is inspired by the hit party number “Lungi Dance”; both the songs have Hindi-Tamil mixed lyrics. The theme and background of the video are colorful, the dancers can be seen wearing bright attires and the set is quite exciting to look at. Danielle Rebello stole the show with her amazing energy and expressions. Accompanying her was Sallu Ki Shaadi actor Kashyap, who grooved on the beats and showed some nice moves in the video. Vishnu Deva’s choreography has translated into brilliant moves in the video.

Watch here:

“Top Ko Crop” is directed by Harish Kumar and produced by Sarita Shetty and her production house Big Roar Productions. Talking about the producer, Sarita Shetty, she has produced many Marathi movies and is planning to give a chance to upcoming artists and exploring video production in the future.

Released in December 2019, “Top Ko Crop” is one of the trending songs on YouTube with views increasing every day. Danielle Rebello, with her bold husky voice, has a long way to go in the music industry.