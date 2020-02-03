For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Feb 2020 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Danielle Rebello's "Top Ko Crop" resembles hit number "Lungi Dance"

MUMBAI: Singer Danielle Rebello spilled major dance vibes on YouTube with her new music video “Top Ko Crop”. The song is an absolute party jam starring Danielle Rebello with actor Kashyap Barbhaya. Released on the official YouTube handle of the music label, Zee Music Company, the music video has garnered over 2.5 lakh views. 

Top Ko Crop” is inspired by the hit party number “Lungi Dance”; both the songs have Hindi-Tamil mixed lyrics. The theme and background of the video are colorful, the dancers can be seen wearing bright attires and the set is quite exciting to look at. Danielle Rebello stole the show with her amazing energy and expressions. Accompanying her was Sallu Ki Shaadi actor Kashyap, who grooved on the beats and showed some nice moves in the video. Vishnu Deva’s choreography has translated into brilliant moves in the video.

Watch here:

“Top Ko Crop” is directed by Harish Kumar and produced by Sarita Shetty and her production house Big Roar Productions. Talking about the producer, Sarita Shetty, she has produced many Marathi movies and is planning to give a chance to upcoming artists and exploring video production in the future.

Released in December 2019, “Top Ko Crop” is one of the trending songs on YouTube with views increasing every day.  Danielle Rebello, with her bold husky voice, has a long way to go in the music industry.

Tags
Danielle Rebello Sarita Shetty Top Ko Crop Lungi Dance music Bollywood
Related news
News | 03 Feb 2020

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez planning a summer wedding

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and basketball icon Alex Rodriguez are planning a summer wedding.A source told Us Weekly that J.Lo and A-Rod "are getting married this summer", reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

Guns N' Roses honours late Kobe Bryant

MUMBAI: Rock band Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose honoured late basketball great Kobe Bryant with their iconic number "Knockin' on heaven's door" at Super Bowl Fest in Miami.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

Singer Shabab Sabri's Next is Beqaraar Maahi writing a New Success Story For Actor Qaseem Haider Qaseem & Aarti Saxena

MUMBAI: Sabab Shabri known for his massive hit “Hud Hud Dabang” from Dabangg, His new Song Beqaraar Maahi Released on Tips' Volume Channel and getting good reviews.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

ANAKIM releases 3-track EP 'Poseidon's Revenge'

MUMBAI: Rising techno producer Anakim drops a new 3-track EP Poseidon’s Revenge on Desert Hearts Black, out Friday January 31. 

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

Tomlinson channelled heartache into songs

MUMBAI: Singer Louis Tomlinson channelled the heartache he suffered after double whammy of family tragedies into the song-writing process for his debut solo album "Walls" to turn the trauma into "something good".

read more

RnM Biz

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

News
Tracklib names prominent Swedish businessman Karl-Henrik Sundström as Board Chairman

MUMBAI: Respected business leader Karl-Henrik Sundström, who took NXP Semiconductors to NASDAQ aread more

News
Flutin announces Flutin first, its emerging artist incubator

MUMBAI: When you want to empower emerging artists and help them find their fans, it’s not just aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Papon sings 'special' original song for Namit Das' short film

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has sung a romantic song, "Dhokhadhari", for the new short film "Station Master Phool Kumar" starring actor Namit Das. "...read more

2
ANAKIM releases 3-track EP 'Poseidon's Revenge'

MUMBAI: Rising techno producer Anakim drops a new 3-track EP Poseidon’s Revenge on Desert Hearts Black, out Friday January 31.  Following up on his...read more

3
Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson are Instagram's top stars

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has tumbled from number two to four on Instagram's countdown of most-followed celebrities.The "Lose you to love me"...read more

4
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez planning a summer wedding

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and basketball icon Alex Rodriguez are planning a summer wedding.A source told Us Weekly that J.Lo and A-Rod "...read more

5
Guns N' Roses honours late Kobe Bryant

MUMBAI: Rock band Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose honoured late basketball great Kobe Bryant with their iconic number "Knockin' on heaven's door" at...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group