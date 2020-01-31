For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 Jan 2020

TRICK kick-off 2020 with new EP ‘The 302’ from DJ Deeon and Gettoblaster

MUMBAI: Patrick Topping’s TRICK imprint marks its first release of 2020 with ‘The 302’, a collaborative EP from DJ Deeon and Gettoblaster, out 31st January.

A four-track release, ‘The 302’ opens with the title track: a stripped-back slice of high-energy house music that follows the same formula as Deeon’s 1996 cut ‘The 604’. Patrick Topping’s vocal edit sees the same track laced with an MC-style US vocal before Chicago house legend Paul Johnson gives the track a more melodic feel with his remix. DJ, producer and Unknown to the Unknown label-head DJ Haus then closes out proceedings with a deep, robotic remix that’s underpinned by a hypnotic acid bassline.

“Honestly I’m so buzzing about this EP,” Patrick enthuses. “Chicago is massively in the house! DJ Deeon, Gettoblaster, and Paul Johnson! It’s such a buzz to have the legendary DJ Deeon debut on Trick! I’ve been a big fan of Gettoblaster for ages too and Paul Johnson is my favorite producer.

He added: “It’s so wicked to have DJ Haus on a remix too, as he’s one of my favourites from the UK. I’ve done a vocal edit too, which just started as a live mix I was doing in my sets, but it kept blowing places apart, so we had to add that too!”

Regarded as one of the most talented artists to emerge from the Chicago ghetto house scene in the mid-90s, DJ Deeon became a staple of the legendary Dance Mania label, releasing a slew of influential records. Active since 2014, Gettoblaster are a Chicago-Detroit duo representing the new school of US dance music. They previously collaborated with Deeon on 2016 single ‘Freak Bitch’.

TRICK was initially launched as a platform to exhibit Topping’s versatility as a producer, as well as a platform to showcase the wealth of emerging talent which he has been pushing in his DJ sets.

An exciting start to the new decade for TRICK, ‘The 302’ is a star-studded EP that captures the essence of Chicago house music.

DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

Tracklib names prominent Swedish businessman Karl-Henrik Sundström as Board Chairman

MUMBAI: Respected business leader Karl-Henrik Sundström, who took NXP Semiconductors to NASDAQ aread more

Flutin announces Flutin first, its emerging artist incubator

MUMBAI: When you want to empower emerging artists and help them find their fans, it’s not just aread more

