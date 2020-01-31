For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 Jan 2020

Timberlake, Gosling had a 'bet' on who would kiss Simpson first

MUMBAI: Singer Jessica Simpson has recalled the time when singer Justin Timberlake and actor Ryan Gosling apparently had a bet on who would kiss her first.

While appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Simpson didn't hold back revealing personal stories from her past. She recalled a time when she was a finalist for the Mickey Mouse Club at age 12, reports mirror.co.uk.

The business woman wasn't picked to be in the show, which starred names like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Timberlake, and Gosling.

While speaking of her would-have-been co-stars, Simpson mentioned that years later she and Timberlake shared a kiss when he was over at her house.

She told Jimmy: "We shared a nostalgic kiss and he took out his phone and started typing."

She added: "And apparently he and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old."

Despite locking lips with Timberlake, Simpson revealed she was actually interested in Gosling at the time.

"Ryan was the one where I was like, he is cool and he's from Canada and I don't know where that is on the map but that was cool," she said.

She continued sharing details of her not being picked for the dream role as a child.

She said: "I did go to the finals but they said I needed acting lessons. In Dallas, apparently Chuck Norris is the person to go to. Yes, he was my acting coach."

Before adding: "I was 12 years old, so 1992. Basically he said I had too many expressions on my face. I was destined to get a Razzie."

She hilariously revealed that in a bizarre bid to get Simpson to stop moving her eyebrows too much while acting, Norris taped both of them during their lessons.

Simpson recalled: "Chuck saw one of my tapes and he said I moved my eyebrows too much, and he had me do lines with tape on my eyebrows.

"He told me to channel my inner Denzel Washington... Apparently Chuck Norris is very serious about eyebrows."

(Source: IANS)

