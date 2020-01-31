Soulja Boy sued over assault, kidnapping

MUMBAI: Rapper Soulja Boy is facing legal action from a woman who has claimed that hit her on the head with a gun, ordered an associate to tie her up, and was sexually abused by a member of his entourage.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the rapper is being sued in Los Angeles Superior Court by the woman who has claimed that she and Soulja Boy had an on-off again "romantic" relationship for four years, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The accuser claims that last February, she and the rapper's female assistant were involved in a physical altercation on his driveway, saying he "approached yelling profanities and kicked her, stomped her on the stomach and bashed her head with a large gun".

She goes on to say that the musician, who's real name Deandre Way, "held the gun to her (the woman's) head and told her she was going to die that night and would not make it home," and that she was "hurt so badly that she had trouble breathing".

The unnamed accuser said the "Crank That" hitmaker ordered his assistant to take her to a shower and he watched while she undressed and showered - ordering her to wash twice as she still had dirt on her from the driveway altercation.

The woman claims the rapper then, "instructed his assistant, to take her in the garage and tie her up with duct tape", before she was tied up with an extension cord and taken to his garage, where his associate watched her for four hours.

The accuser also said that one of Soulja Boy's entourage demanded oral sex before he let her go and claimed that she "felt she has no choice but to perform oral sex on him in order to escape the garage".

The woman is suing for assault and battery, false imprisonment, and sexual battery - demanding an undisclosed sum as she claims she continues to suffer from emotional distress, anxiety, depression, humiliation, and fear.

Soulja Boy was arrested last April for a probation violation after officers executed a search warrant based on an allegation he kidnapped a woman, in a related case.

Prosecutors dropped the case in June due to insufficient evidence.

(Source: IANS)