For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jan 2020 12:54 |  By RnMTeam

Reewa Rathod shares her experience of working with Gulzar on first solo album

MUMBAI: Roopkumar Rathod's daughter Reewa Rathod feels she is finally living her dream. The singer-composer has come up with her first solo album, "Saaya Tere Ishq Ka", the lyrics of which have been penned by legendary poet-lyricist Gulzar.

"I have always been a dreamer. I didnt know what life had in store for me. I still can't believe that it all happened so fast. I am working with Gulzar sahab now. It's like a dream come true for me," Reewa told IANS.

Sharing her experience of collaborating with her 'mentor', the singer-composer further said: "Gulzar sahab is my mentor. He helped me find hope within myself and believe in myself. This album was possible because he believed in me and my music. He has been like a guiding light for me throughout this journey. Working with him completely transformed the makeup of my mind."

She added: "His lyrics are obviously not easy to compose on and I don't have that much of experience because I am still very young. He calls me his youngest composer and has mentioned that in one of his books also. I have learnt so many things from his poetry and composing on his lyrics have been a dream journey for me."

Reewa's first solo album "Saaya Tere Ishq Ka" has a total of five songs, all of which have been penned by Gulzar.

Talking about the album, Reewa expressed: "I have always wanted to sing and tell stories through my music to people and make them happy. That's what I have tried to do through this album. Sometimes it is hard to be yourself in this world of fakeness. People just want to be glam and out there but this album is what I am all about. It's some thing more than just an album. I have tried to explore my creativity to the fullest through this album and I believe that when you smile, the world smiles back at you."

The singer also shared a valuable piece of advice given to her by Gulzar which she always tries to follow in life.

"A piece of advice from him which I always remember is, don't ever rush into things unless you are a hundred per cent sure about it. Creativity should not be rushed just for fame. You should live with your music and hear them every day. If after three weeks, you still feel the same spark within yourself, if you still feel the same magic, then you are on the right path," said Reewa, adding, "That's why I took two years to finish working on this album."

Even though Roopkumar Rathod is a popular name in Bollywood's music scene, his daughter Reewa said that she is happy creating independent music for the time being.

Tags
Roopkumar Rathod Gulzar music Reewa Rathod Saaya Tere Ishq Ka
Related news
News | 31 Jan 2020

TRICK kick-off 2020 with new EP ‘The 302’ from DJ Deeon and Gettoblaster

MUMBAI: Patrick Topping’s TRICK imprint marks its first release of 2020 with ‘The 302’, a collaborative EP from DJ Deeon and Gettoblaster, out 31st January.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2020

Reinier Zonneveld brings classic 'Resurrection' back to life

MUMBAI: Techno don Reinier Zonneveld looks set for a massive hit with his latest track, which reworks the stunning melody made famous by PPK’s 1998 smash ‘Resurrection’.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2020

Soulja Boy sued over assault, kidnapping

MUMBAI: Rapper Soulja Boy is facing legal action from a woman who has claimed that hit her on the head with a gun, ordered an associate to tie her up, and was sexually abused by a member of his entourage.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2020

Timberlake, Gosling had a 'bet' on who would kiss Simpson first

MUMBAI: Singer Jessica Simpson has recalled the time when singer Justin Timberlake and actor Ryan Gosling apparently had a bet on who would kiss her first.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2020

DJ EZ returns to The White Isles for Ibiza Residency

MUMBAI: No stranger to Ibiza, dance music royalty DJ EZ has announced that he will be back on the island this summer with his new party NUVOLVE at the infamous Ibiza Rocks Hotel every Thursday in June.

read more

RnM Biz

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

News
Tracklib names prominent Swedish businessman Karl-Henrik Sundström as Board Chairman

MUMBAI: Respected business leader Karl-Henrik Sundström, who took NXP Semiconductors to NASDAQ aread more

News
Flutin announces Flutin first, its emerging artist incubator

MUMBAI: When you want to empower emerging artists and help them find their fans, it’s not just aread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group