editorial
News |  31 Jan 2020 13:09

Ormax lists three albums by Pritam in decades top ten

MUMBAI: Clearly indicating the number one composer status, Ormax India has listed three albums by Pritam among the top ten Hindi music albums of the decade.

Ormaxmedia, India's first specialised media consulting firm, has listed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani & Once Upon A Time in Mumbai as the top three albums.

The team Pritam shares the achievement with fans, taking it to Instagram and captioned it as, “#AeDilHaiMushkil, #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani & #OnceUponATimeInMumbaai make it to @ormaxmedia's list of Top 10 hindi music albums of the decade! Grateful for the love and appreciation.

The decade saw Pritam belt chart busters year after including some outstanding scores like Barfi, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijan and cocktail which sealed his reputation as the ace composer.

Pritam who is gearing up for his forthcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has the following films as part of his line-up 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

(Source: IANS)

