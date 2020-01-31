For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jan 2020 14:03 |  By RnMTeam

Louis Tomlinson's single 'Wall's released today

MUMBAI: Louis Tomlinson returns with a brand new song 'Walls'.  Louis says: "It’s about coming home having been on tour, soon after the band had split. I found some of my girlfriend’s clothes in the cupboard and it hit me what I’d done. I love the indie sound of the song and its circular nature – it opens and closes with the same lyric.”

Listen here:

http://louis-tomlinson.co/WallsSingle

That lyric – ‘Nothing wakes you up like waking up alone’ – shows Louis’ progression as a songwriter ready to reveal his vulnerable side. ‘The day you walked away was the day I became the man that I am now,’ is another.  “I pretend not to be romantic, but I am,” says Louis. “It really hit home when I was in the studio to hear the strings being recorded. There must have been 25 musicians in there, all for my song. It was a proper tearjerking moment already and I’ve never felt a shiver like it.”

'Walls' is taken from Louis's highly anticipated debut solo album also entitled 'Walls', released January 31st, 2020.

Lyrically, he’s rightly proud of all twelve tracks on the album, most rooted in real life, but in particular, those that dig deep on subjects ranging from relationships and family to the folly of youth and days of self-doubt. Live, he’s most looking forward to performing the songs that reflect the indie-rock he grew up on and still adores today.

“I feel like this is the start of my career, with so much to look forward to and all the plans in place,” says Louis. “Honestly, I’ve been through every emotion possible in the past few years and come out the other side stronger and more confident than I’ve ever been. I know I’ve made an album that my fans will like, one that sounds like me and has its own identity. There were times I wasn’t sure if this was what I should be doing. Now I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

2019 was the year that Louis found his feet as a solo artist. He followed his award-winning return in March with Two of Us, which took the tragic loss of his mother as a touchstone and connected with fans around the world, with a run of acclaimed singles - the raucous Kill My Mind, the reflective We Made It and the soaring pop perfection of Don’t Let It Break Your Heart. 2020 is the year that Louis goes live with a 50 date World Tour, his first as a solo artist, with many dates already sold out including all the UK shows. From early March until late July, he’ll be on tour near-nightly, crossing countries and continents. Earlier this year Louis headlined the Coca-Cola music festival in Madrid to an audience of 25,000 people, and recently performed to 65,000 fans at Premios Telehit in the Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City.

He also picked up the Best Song Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for his recent single 'Two Of Us', which has so far hit 40 million streams on Spotify, with YouTube views at 23 million. In 2018 Louis won an iHeart Award for 'Best Solo Breakout', and an EMA Award for 'Best UK & Ireland Act' in 2017. He was ranked number five on Billboard’s emerging artists of 2018 and has over 60 million combined followers on social media.

As a member of One Direction, Louis has sold over 100 million records. Overall Louis’s solo music has garnered over a billion streams.

Tags
Billboard Spotify One Direction music EMA Award
Related news
News | 31 Jan 2020

TRICK kick-off 2020 with new EP ‘The 302’ from DJ Deeon and Gettoblaster

MUMBAI: Patrick Topping’s TRICK imprint marks its first release of 2020 with ‘The 302’, a collaborative EP from DJ Deeon and Gettoblaster, out 31st January.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2020

Reinier Zonneveld brings classic 'Resurrection' back to life

MUMBAI: Techno don Reinier Zonneveld looks set for a massive hit with his latest track, which reworks the stunning melody made famous by PPK’s 1998 smash ‘Resurrection’.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2020

Soulja Boy sued over assault, kidnapping

MUMBAI: Rapper Soulja Boy is facing legal action from a woman who has claimed that hit her on the head with a gun, ordered an associate to tie her up, and was sexually abused by a member of his entourage.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2020

Timberlake, Gosling had a 'bet' on who would kiss Simpson first

MUMBAI: Singer Jessica Simpson has recalled the time when singer Justin Timberlake and actor Ryan Gosling apparently had a bet on who would kiss her first.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2020

DJ EZ returns to The White Isles for Ibiza Residency

MUMBAI: No stranger to Ibiza, dance music royalty DJ EZ has announced that he will be back on the island this summer with his new party NUVOLVE at the infamous Ibiza Rocks Hotel every Thursday in June.

read more

RnM Biz

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

News
Tracklib names prominent Swedish businessman Karl-Henrik Sundström as Board Chairman

MUMBAI: Respected business leader Karl-Henrik Sundström, who took NXP Semiconductors to NASDAQ aread more

News
Flutin announces Flutin first, its emerging artist incubator

MUMBAI: When you want to empower emerging artists and help them find their fans, it’s not just aread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Jin Din Tum' starring Vatsal Sheth is a romantic love ballad you can’t miss

MUMBAI: Times Music presents 'Jis Din Tum', a romantic love ballad that comes just ahead in time for Valentines Day. The track is sung by young and...read more

2
Timberlake, Gosling had a 'bet' on who would kiss Simpson first

MUMBAI: Singer Jessica Simpson has recalled the time when singer Justin Timberlake and actor Ryan Gosling apparently had a bet on who would kiss her...read more

3
Soulja Boy sued over assault, kidnapping

MUMBAI: Rapper Soulja Boy is facing legal action from a woman who has claimed that hit her on the head with a gun, ordered an associate to tie her...read more

4
TRICK kick-off 2020 with new EP ‘The 302’ from DJ Deeon and Gettoblaster

MUMBAI: Patrick Topping’s TRICK imprint marks its first release of 2020 with ‘The 302’, a collaborative EP from DJ Deeon and Gettoblaster, out 31st...read more

5
Ormax lists three albums by Pritam in decades top ten

MUMBAI: Clearly indicating the number one composer status, Ormax India has listed three albums by Pritam among the top ten Hindi music albums of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group