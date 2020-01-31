For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 Jan 2020

'Jin Din Tum' starring Vatsal Sheth is a romantic love ballad you can’t miss

MUMBAI: Times Music presents 'Jis Din Tum', a romantic love ballad that comes just ahead in time for Valentines Day. The track is sung by young and talented, Soham Naik, composed by the very skillful, Anurag Saikia and is penned brilliantly by Kunaal Vermaa.

After the great success of 'Bas Ek Baar', 'Ajnabee' and 'Tum Aaoge' with over 38 million views all across YouTube, this is the fourth song by the trio. The previous series of videos starred Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh and made the audience swoon to their chemistry. All three songs spoke a language of love and heartbreak that resonated with millions.

Click here to view the song:

The music video of 'Jis Din Tum' follows the story of a singer/performer, played by the very handsome and talented Vatsal Sheth and his beautiful love interest, played by the incredibly gorgeous, Femina Miss India - Garima Yadav. The song has well carved-out rain sequences and nuances that'll remind you of the sweet, innocent, old-school love stories that we don't see more often these days.

"It was love at first listen. 'Jis Din Tum' is such a beautiful song to hear. When I came to know that we were going to shoot it in the rain, it was so exciting! I had an absolute blast shooting for it. I really hope the audience loves it as much as we loved making it!," said Vatsal Sheth.

“‘Jis Din Tum' is such an incredible composition. I am very happy to be a part of this project! The way it has come together make me very excited! Hope the audience loves it too." said Soham Naik.

"This track is so close to my heart. 'Jis Din Tum' is a love ballad and the video absolutely does justice to it. I am so psyched the way it has come together!," said Anurag Saikia.

'Jis Din Tum’ is Times Music exclusive release and is available to watch/listen on the Times Music YouTube channel. 'Jis Din Tum' is available on all streaming platforms for you to enjoy.

