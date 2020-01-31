DJ EZ returns to The White Isles for Ibiza Residency

MUMBAI: No stranger to Ibiza, dance music royalty DJ EZ has announced that he will be back on the island this summer with his new party NUVOLVE at the infamous Ibiza Rocks Hotel every Thursday in June.

Kicking off on the 4th and ending on the 25th, DJ EZ brings his latest endeavor, NUVOLVE to the fold, a high octane, sun-kissed daytime party, bridging the gap between UK Garage, house music, bassline and everything it crosses. Saluted by the industry as being one of the finest and most technically gifted DJ’s on the planet EZ’s NUVOLVE party is one to put firmly in the calendar.

Showing no signs of slowing down, with over two decades of musical service, he recently announced a three-date pit-stop festival weekender of Australia and New Zealand from 21st to 23rd February. Widely revered as one of the most charming and kind-hearted figures from the world of dance music, he’s pledged to donate a percentage of his fees from his, Australia shows to two charities, Australian Red Cross and NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES). No stranger to charitable offerings he raised nearly £60k in 2016 in aid of Cancer Research UK after performing a live marathon 24 hour non-stop set.

A figure synonymous with UK Garage, he has graced stages worldwide from Glastonbury to Coachella and won multiple dance music awards - his most recent being the DJ Mag ‘Best of British’ accolade.

A true musical philanthropist NUVOLVE is the next chapter in DJ EZ’s long list of career achievements.

Ibiza Rocks Dates (June):

Thurs 4th June

Thurs 11th June

Thurs 18th June

Thurs 25th June

For tickets and further information visit here. Listen back to DJ EZ’s Power Up mix on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 Show (1 hour 30 mins in)