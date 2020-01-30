For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Jan 2020

What was most Tweeted at the Grammy’s?

MUMBAI: Grammy's did wrap up on a grandeur note with all the biggies from the media and entertainment fraternity, There were many celebs who were on-trend charts during this while. We at Radioandmusic.com bring to you a list what was most tweeted at Grammy's

data from Twitter around the #GRAMMYS

Most Tweeted moments of the #GRAMMYs

1.    Demi Lovato performs “Anyone”

2.    BTS fans react to “Purple you” Tweet

3.    Billie Eilish wins Record of the Year

Most Tweeted about musicians

1.    BTS

2.    Demi Lovato

3.    Ariana Grande

4.    Camila Cabello

5.    Billie Eilish

Most Tweeted about songs

1.    “Old Town Road”

2.    “Bad Guy”

3.    “Anyone”

Most Retweeted musician Tweets of the night:

1.    https://twitter.com/BTS_twt/status/1221635038841716736

2.    https://twitter.com/BTS_twt/status/1221651912740622336

3.    https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1221637391925932033

4.    https://twitter.com/tylerthecreator/status/1221629050533187584

5.    https://twitter.com/ShawnMendes/status/1221631670312292352

Most viral Tweets -

1.    https://twitter.com/Drebae_/status/1221594280529027072

2.    https://twitter.com/itsOddFuture/status/1221635664300650497

3.    https://twitter.com/ThatGirlCarly/status/1221588903041232897

4.    https://twitter.com/BossmanDPro/status/1221535064644702208

5.    https://twitter.com/iloveagrandeeee/status/1221608223091781632

6.    https://twitter.com/__kiingx__/status/1221609575557881856

7.    https://twitter.com/Nothinbuttreble/status/1221624057671704576

8.    https://twitter.com/motherjuniper/status/1221590850834178048

9.    https://twitter.com/Kueaff/status/1221622805801963520

GRAMMY BTS Demi Lovato Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Billie Eilish music
