Spiritual morning at iconic gateway of India

MUMBAI: As the first rays of the sun cast their golden glow on the city of Mumbai, the music-loving Mumbaikar will be treated to a unique vocal and flute duet of Indian Classical Music. The extraordinary combination of maestros Jayateerth Mevundi, vocalist par excellence, and Pravin Godkhindi, virtuoso flautist, will enthrall the audience with a rare blend of soul-stirring musical melodies. Presented by Pancham Nishad, this musical spectacular will be held at the heritage site of Gateway of India on 2nd February 2020 at 6.30 a.m. The concert is non-ticketed and open to all music lovers.

Jayateerth and Pravinji’s co- artistes for this unique concert are Patri Satishkumar (Mridangam) and Ojas Adhiya (Tabla), both being world renowned percussionist, apart from talented Harmonium Player Siddesh Bicholkar and popular side rhythmist Suryakant Surve.

The event is sponsored by Reliance Foundation, Bank of Baroda, SBI Life Insurance, Hindustan Petroleum and supported by Cultural Ministry of Maharashtra, Mumbai Port Trust, MTDC and Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

This unique duet of Vocal and Flute performance by a much sought after talented and popular vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi & Mellifluous flautist Pravin Godkhindi will be a serene and spiritual experience for both, Mumbaikar music lovers and those travelling from different parts of India to Mumbai especially for this concert.

Shashi Vyas, Director, Pancham Nishad said “Winter mornings complemented by the vast expanse of the Arabian Sea in the background make an ideal setting for music concerts. Through the Spiritual Morning initiative, we sincerely believe that the magic of Indian Classical Music will be deeply rooted amongst both the connoisseurs and common music lovers.

Since its start in 2003, the concert has grown in popularity and dimensions and today it is considered as a brand event of Indian classical music not only in Mumbai but also in India.

This event has witnessed performances by some of the legendary and eminent artiste of Indian Classical Music like Pandit Jasraj, Kishori Amonkar, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Shivkumar Sharma, Amjad Ali Khan, L. Subramanium, Zakir Hussain, Rashid Khan, Rajan –Sajan Mishra, Shankar Mahadevan, Begum Parveen Sultana, Kaushiki Chakraborty and Ranjani - Gayatri to name a few.

(Source: IANS)