News |  30 Jan 2020 17:46 |  By RnMTeam

Loveland Festival unveils huge lineup for 25 year anniversary edition

MUMBAI: Over 75 artists will make their way to Amsterdam in August for what is shaping up to be a huge 25th anniversary year for the long-running promoter. Since day one the stunning Sloterpark in the Dutch capital serves as a stunning backdrop for the 2-day festival weekender.

Ever since 1995, the driving force behind the Loveland organization has been the endless love for quality house and techno music. In 2020 this still serves as a guiding principle when it comes to the artist lineup.

The well-balanced lineup features leading global artists such as Diynamic head honcho Solomun, Afterlife founders Tale Of Us, Detroit legend Jeff Mills and the highly praised Dixon. Making his comeback at Loveland Festival is the illustrious Eric Prydz.

Joining the list of headliners are UK-ace Jamie Jones, widely respected duo Adriatique, seasoned veteran Richie Hawtin, the charismatic Loco Dice and hard hitters like Chris Liebing, Rødhåd and Dave Clarke. Fans of a more melodic, progressive sound can indulge themselves with the return of Hernan Cattaneo, Sasha, Guy J, Guy Mantzur together with Dutchies Miss Melera and Olivier Weiter.

There is no shortage of Dutch powerhouses with pioneers Speedy J, Joris Voorn and Secret Cinema. Representing the new generation are Egbert, VNTM and Ferro.

Fueled by the love for music, the festival has a long history of quality live performances. Stephan Bodzin, Agents of Time, Mathew Jonson, Kollektiv Turmstrasse and Booka Shade will be on live act duties in 2020. To top it all off Kevin Saunderson’s Inner City will take the stage for some big fun with a special live performance.

Over the 25-year history, many artists grew to be long-time fan favorites at Loveland. The likes of Sébastien Léger, Aril Brikha, Arjuna Schiks, Remy, Dimitri, Michel de Hey, Melon, Vince Watson and Benny Rodrigues to name just a few. One stage will be dedicated to all of Loveland’s legacy artists. On Saturday this will be a live-only stage and on Sunday it’s strictly back-to-back sets.

As a special surprise, Loveland announced this week that it will take over a 4-star hotel during the festival weekend. Nestled right in between the old Amsterdam city center and the festival grounds, overlooking the green oasis of Sloterpark, the hotel offers spacious rooms fitted with all modern conveniences, a rooftop Skybar with a panoramic view of Amsterdam.

The hotel package offers an experience of Loveland Festival like never before.  Visitors can add to the fun with alluring upgrades like a Rooftop BBQ, hangover breakfast and exclusive afterparties or really hit it out of the park with the all-in Golden Package including 2-day backstage access for the festival.

Single-day and Weekend tickets for the festival are on sale, as are the hotel packages. For the full lineup of Loveland Festival, tickets, and more information visit www.loveland.nl.

General info

Loveland Festival 2020

Date: 8 & 9 August

Location: Sloterpark, Amsterdam

Tickets:

Weekend & day tickets + hotel packages are now available via www.loveland.nl

Lineup

Adriatique- Agents of Time [live]- Anfisa Letyago- Aril Brikha [live]- Arjuna Schiks [live]- Benny Rodrigues- Booka Shade [live]- Boris Werner- Butch- Chris Liebing- Cobyn- Dave Clarke- Dimitri- Dixon- Egbert [live]- Ellen Allien- Enrico Sangiuliano- Eric Prydz- Extrawelt [live]- Ferro- Gregor Tresher- Guy J- Guy Mantzur- Hernan Cattaneo- Inner City [live]- Jamie Jones- Jeff Mills- Jennifer Cardini- Johannes Brecht [live]- Joris Voorn- Joyhauser- Juan Sanchez- Karotte- Kevin de Vries- Klaudia Gawlas- Kollektiv Turmstrasse [live]- La Fleur- Lee Burridge- Lewski- Loco Dice- Luna Ludmila- Magdalena- Matador- Mathew Jonson [live]- Mathias Kaden- Melon- Michel de Hey- Milo Spykers- Miss Melera- Nick Warren- Nuno Dos Santos- Odette- Olivier Weiter- Paco Osuna- Pan-Pot- Patrice Baumel- Petar Dundov [live]- Pleasurekraft- Ramon Tapia- Remy- Richie Hawtin- Rodhad- SAMA- Sanja- Sasha- Sebastien Leger- Secret Cinema- Solomun- Speedy J- SQL [live]- Stephan Bodzin [live]- Tahko- Tale Of Us- Terry Francis- Vince Watson- VNTM [live]

