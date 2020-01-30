For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Jan 2020 17:37 |  By RnMTeam

JLo accused of cultural appropriation over 'Bronx girl magic' t-shirt

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has got into trouble due to a post she shared and has been slammed and accused of appropriating black culture.

Lopez took to her social media accounts to share a couple of selfies of herself wearing a shirt bearing the words, "Bronx Girl Magic".

Just as people might have known already, the name might be inspired by the Black Girl Magic movement, which was born as a way to celebrate "the beauty, power and resilience of Black women."

However it did not go down well with social media users.

"I hate how people act so shocked and offended when I say I'm not a fan of Jlo because as a Latina, I'm supposed to idolize her or something. Black women can't have s**t lol the f**k is bronx girl magic?" one said.

Another commented: "Jennifer Lopez culture appropriating a** really out here wearing a shirt that says Bronx Girl Magic."

Calling J.Lo a "fool," a user wrote: "That fool really said Bronx girl magic & watch her play stupid like she did when she tweeted ALM smh we really can't have anything."

(Source: IANS)

