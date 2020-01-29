For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Z-Stars to perform in India for the first time at Vh1 Supersonic 2020

MUMBAI: Gen-Z rising stars, Z-Boys and Z-Girls from the first season of Z-POP Dream will make their debut in India at India’s biggest music festival, VH1 Supersonic 2020.

Taking place in Pune, Maharashtra, from 7th to 9th February 2020, the seventh edition of VH1 Supersonic will feature over 90 artists from India and across the world, including many award-winning artists encompassing a wide range of genres, spread across four stages.

The Z-Stars’ will be performing on the mainstage, featuring many of their biggest hits. The Z-Boys will treat their fans to their debut single “No Limit” and the most recent hit, “Holla Holla”. In addition, the Z-Girls will perform their two biggest-selling songs, “What You Waiting For” and “Streets of Gold”, along with a few other songs.

Season One of Z-POP Dream created the all-boy and all-girl K-Pop inspired groups comprising of members from seven different Asian countries: India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. VH1 Supersonic 2020 will give Priyanka Mazumdar and Siddhant Arora, the two Indian Z-Stars, an opportunity to appear on stage in their home country for the first time.

“Supersonic is one of the biggest platforms for musical artists in India, we are happy to partner with them and have the Z-Stars make their debut on this illustrious platform. We hope that this performance will inspire many young Indian talents to audition for the future seasons of Z-POP Dream and chase their dream”, said Carl Sequeira, Country Manager – India, COZMIC Group.

“Our aim is to always to cover multiple genres of music with some of the best collection of artists at VH1 Supersonic. K-Pop continues to grow in popularity across the world and in India and we are excited to have the Z-Stars make their much-anticipated debut this year at Vh1 Supersonic. The Z-Stars have achieved phenomenal success since they made their global debut in 2019 and we look forward to them stealing the show at Supersonic 2020,” said Mahesh Shetty, Head - Network Sales.

Fans can continue to interact with the Z-Stars 24-7 during their Indian adventure via glitsy™, COZMIC Group’s interactive entertainment app for Generation Z. To stay connected with the Z-Girls and Z-Boys, fans can download the glitsy™ app now from the Apple Store or Google Play.

