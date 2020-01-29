Supari Studios reveal the story behind Emiway's 'Machayenge'

MUMBAI: Award-winning content studio, Supari Studios launches the second leg of its documentary series ‘Story Behind The Song’ breaking down Indian rapper, Emiway Bantai’s most famous song, Machayenge. This episode showcases Emiway’s unique writing process and technical insights that went behind making this song, which has garnered over 150 million views till date.

In this episode, Supari Studios has used mix-media and animation to narrate the story, thereby exhibiting the power-packed personality and infectious energy of the hip-hop artist. It talks about how songs can be a product of sheer coincidence and it further delves into the technicalities of music-making. For the first time ever, Emiway’s fans get a sneak peek into his house and personal studio, through this film.

The first episode of this docu-series, released a year ago and covered the song ‘Udd Gaye’ by Ritviz.

Commenting on the thought behind this film, Prem Kumar, Director of the Film & Creative Director at Supari Studios said “Emiway is a master storyteller. A brief conversation with him made us understand that the track, ‘Machayenge’, was a product of coincidence. We wanted to tell the story of how the various situations and collaborators came together at the right time to make this track happen. 151 million organic views is no small feat for an independent artist in India. Emiway’s tracks have regularly crossed platforms and have huge fan followings.”

He added, “Through this film we get into Emiway’s mind to understand his writing process. We also get to explore how the beat was produced and gives voice to the mind behind the music producer, Tony James. We tried best to let Emiway’s character naturally influence the tone of the film and he gets to flex his acting chops through the unique treatment developed for this film.”

Emiway Bantai also featured in Supari Studios’ three-episode documentary series, The Mind Behind, last year, for which it has been nominated by Digiday Video Awards under the Best Brand Film category.

Prachi Vasant, Senior Creative Producer, Supari Studios said, “This was my second time working with Emiway Bantai on a documentary; the first being another collaboration with Red Bull Media House called ‘The Mind Behind’. In the first episode of The Mind Behind we explored Emiway's mind and how he reacts to extraordinary situations unique to his profession. With ‘Story Behind The Song’, we got to break down his process with a specific song- ‘Machayenge’. Since this song has reached such milestones for him professionally, it was a treat to cover the process that went behind its making. We wanted to retain Emiway’s authentic creative style which is why the tone of the film is light and quirky. We also wanted to give the viewers an insight into his personality and being able to shoot at his home and studio helped us capture this essence in his natural habitat.”