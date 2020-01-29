For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Jan 2020 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

Snoop Dogg shares mom's comforting text after Kobe Bryant's death

MUMBAI: Rapper Snoop Dogg is banking on a text message his mother sent him, to tide over the grief of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's demise.

Dogg shared the message from his mother on Instagram.

"Love you so much Son. I am feeling your hurt. I think his passing has wounded us all. You need me, I am here for you," she wrote in the message, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Thank u mamma, Prayers and I love u are in season," Dogg wrote expressing gratitude to his mother in the caption.

Dogg had earlier posted a video of himself and late Lakers star Bryant.

"It's so hard opening Instagram or any social media and not falling apart over and over again...still in disbelief," a fan commented.

Another wrote: "He lives in our hearts."

"Prayers @snoopdogg I promise you when I heard of Kobe's passing you immediately went on my mind I knew this would be tough for you. May the Lord give you and @bosslady_ent strength during this time," another user wrote.

(Source: IANS)

Snoop Dogg Instagram Kobe Bryant music
RED FM Bangalore receives national media award from the President for creating voter awareness

MUMBAI: RED FM Bangalore recently received a national media award from the President of India Shread more

News
BIG FM set to regale its listeners by launching the 7th season of 'Big golden voice' presented by IDFC first bank

MUMBAI: In what is set to be a treat for music lovers, BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in thread more

News
Radio City revamps its app; amps up its focus on entertainment content

MUMBAI: Radio City recently launched its revamped mobile app.read more

News
'Swagatam-Som do Oriente' only Indian Radio Programme in Portugal, celebrates 33rd anniversary

MUMBAI: Swagatam-Som do Oriente’s first programme was broadcasted on 23rd January 1987.read more

News
Sony Music Entertainment restructures management structure in Asia and the ME

MUMBAI: We all know of him as this affable but tough music exec based out of India and has been read more

explore RNM

