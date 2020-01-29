MUMBAI: NCPA presents the opera screening of ‘Wozzeck’ by Alban Berg on 4th February 2020 at Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA). Conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin and produced by William Kentridge, the screening will feature the works of Elza van den Heever (Marie), Tamara Mumford (Margret), Christopher Ventris (The Drum Major), Gerhard Siegel The Captain), Andrew Staples (Andres), Peter Mattei (Wozzeck), and Christian Van Horn (The Doctor).

A dark story of madness and murder, Wozzeck is an adaptation of Buchner’s ground-breaking and highly influential work. Conceived in 1914, Wozzeck’s composition was halted by World War I, in which Berg served. The music was then completed between 1921 to 1923. The story depicts the life of soldiers and townspeople of a rural German-speaking town. In three acts with five scenes each, Wozzeck’s music is continuous and provides no more than a few seconds of interlude music during which the scene change must be made.