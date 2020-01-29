For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Jan 2020

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth divorce finalized

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth are officially single again after reportedly finalizing their divorce.

Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday finalized the divorce that ended the brief marriage of the 27-year-old American pop star and the 30-year-old Australian actor, reports billboard.com

The couple separated and Hemsworth filed for divorce in August, about eight months after he and Cyrus married.

Hemsworth and Cyrus have no children, and neither sought spousal support. Documents cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

In a statement announcing their separation, they said they were choosing to focus on themselves and their careers and would remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share."

Cyrus and Hemsworth spent sporadic stints as a couple for nearly a decade before they married in December 2018.

The day after Hemsworth filed for divorce, Cyrus denied on Twitter that her infidelity was the reason.

(Source: IANS)

