News |  29 Jan 2020 14:20

Justin Bieber feared he would cheat on Hailey Baldwin

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber questioned whether or not he would be able to commit and stay faithful to his wife Hailey Baldwin before he proposed to her.

The 25-year-old singer married model Baldwin in 2018, with the pair celebrating their one-year anniversary in September 2019 with a bigger wedding ceremony alongside friends and family.

Since then, the two have regularly shared gushing posts to one another on their social media pages, with Bieber opening up about his doubts about his decision to pop the question to the 23-year-old beauty during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I was extremely nervous. I felt like in the past, we had talked about you know, me asking the question, and I felt like she would say 'yes,' "he said.

Bieber added: "So I wasn't really nervous about the saying yes, but I think I was more nervous about 'Am I gonna make this commitment?' Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor you know, what I say, you know because that's a serious commitment when you say you're gonna love someone for better or for worse and like, be faithful... That's huge. Am I able to do that? And, so I think that was really what I was battling with."

But Bieber, who also counts Selena Gomez among his famous former flames, added that once he thought about it, he realized that Baldwin was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

"I finally was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna make the decision and follow through with it. Be a husband, and you know, this is what I've always wanted. I'm gonna just choose this woman and just do it."

(Source: IANS)

Selena Gomez Hailey Baldwin
