For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jan 2020 15:20 |  By RnMTeam

'Haan Mai Galat' is all about imperfection being the new perfection

MUMBAI: It's only the start of the year and the party song of the year is already here! Haan Main Galat, the new song from the Love Aaj Kal soundtrack, is definitely one with a 'twist'.

Click here to view the song: 

Don't just take our word for it. Dance influencers have been grooving to the song in the lead up to the song's release, teasing the vibe of the song via the hookstep without actually playing the music. Sony Music India and the makers of Love Aaj Kal made sure the buzz around the song raised to deafening proportions (ironically) without "making a sound".

And now that the song and the video for it is out, one can't be overwhelmed with what all the fuss was about.

Pritam's music has you reliving the 'Twist', with lyricist Irshad Kamil, singers Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh coming together for a party anthem for today's generation.

Haan Main Galat goes full-steam YOLO, seeing Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma owning the fact that one doesn't need to be perfect or thrust their expectations of perfection on others. 

Tags
Kartik Aaryan Love Aaj Kal Sara Ali Khan Irshad Kamil Arijit Singh music
Related news
News | 29 Jan 2020

Supari Studios reveal the story behind Emiway's 'Machayenge'

MUMBAI: Award-winning content studio, Supari Studios launches the second leg of its documentary series ‘Story Behind The Song’ breaking down Indian rapper, Emiway Bantai’s most famous song, Machayenge.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2020

NCPA presents tenth edition of NCPA Sama’a: The Mystic Ecstasy!

MUMBAI: India’s Premier Cultural Institution, The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is back with its Sufi music festival of the year, NCPA Sama’a: The Mystic Ecstasy.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2020

Snoop Dogg shares mom's comforting text after Kobe Bryant's death

MUMBAI: Rapper Snoop Dogg is banking on a text message his mother sent him, to tide over the grief of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's demise.Dogg shared the message from his mother on Instagram.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2020

Justin Bieber feared he would cheat on Hailey Baldwin

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber questioned whether or not he would be able to commit and stay faithful to his wife Hailey Baldwin before he proposed to her.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2020

NCPA presents the opera screening of 'Wozzeck' by Alban Berg

MUMBAI: NCPA presents the opera screening of ‘Wozzeck’ by Alban Berg on 4th February 2020 at Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA).

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM Bangalore receives national media award from the President for creating voter awareness

MUMBAI: RED FM Bangalore recently received a national media award from the President of India Shread more

News
BIG FM set to regale its listeners by launching the 7th season of 'Big golden voice' presented by IDFC first bank

MUMBAI: In what is set to be a treat for music lovers, BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in thread more

News
Radio City revamps its app; amps up its focus on entertainment content

MUMBAI: Radio City recently launched its revamped mobile app.read more

News
'Swagatam-Som do Oriente' only Indian Radio Programme in Portugal, celebrates 33rd anniversary

MUMBAI: Swagatam-Som do Oriente’s first programme was broadcasted on 23rd January 1987.read more

News
Sony Music Entertainment restructures management structure in Asia and the ME

MUMBAI: We all know of him as this affable but tough music exec based out of India and has been read more

top# 5 articles

1
Snoop Dogg shares mom's comforting text after Kobe Bryant's death

MUMBAI: Rapper Snoop Dogg is banking on a text message his mother sent him, to tide over the grief of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's demise.Dogg...read more

2
Justin Bieber feared he would cheat on Hailey Baldwin

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber questioned whether or not he would be able to commit and stay faithful to his wife Hailey Baldwin before he proposed to...read more

3
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth divorce finalized

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth are officially single again after reportedly finalizing their divorce. Court records show that a...read more

4
Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival set to begin from February 7 th

MUMBAI: Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival, India’s biggest world music extravaganza will be held this year from 7 th -9 th February in the...read more

5
Raja Kumari: Women underrepresented in music industry

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari feels women are underrepresented in the music industry and says celebrating...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group