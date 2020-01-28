For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Jan 2020

When Lata Mangeshkar cradled baby Rishi Kapoor in her arms

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday walked down memory lane as he shared a throwback picture in which the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is seen cradling him in her arms when he was just an infant.

"Hello Lataji, See with your blessings, I got my picture of my two or three months. Your blessings have always been on me. Thank you very much. May I share this with the world by posting it on Twitter? This is a priceless picture for me," Rishi tweeted.

Responding to Rishi's post, Mangeshkar shared that she got very happy on seeing the picture.

"Namaskar Rishiji. I felt so happy seeing this photo. Even I could not find this picture. I missed Raj bhai and Krishna bhabhi so much after seeing this photo. Bhabhi had put you in my arms before this picture was taken. It's'nice that you shared this with everyone. I pray to God that you always stay healthy," she added.

Even their fans loved seeing a freeze frame of the moment.

A user commented: "Rishi kapoor ji sir,aap bohot khush kismat ho jo aapke saath lata mangeshkar ji ka ashirvad hai."

Another one commented: "Such a beautiful picture."

(Source: IANS)

