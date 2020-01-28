For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jan 2020 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

Suresh Wadkar on Padma Shri: Would be happier if I got the honour on time

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Suresh Wadkar, who has been conferred with the Padma Shri this year is grateful to the government. However, the singer feels he would have been happier if he had received the award "on time".

"It feels amazing. Every artist waits for an honour like this and it feels great to have received it. I was waiting for this honour since a long time. I thought I would perhaps have to wait for the award this year as well but I finally received it," Suresh Wadkar told IANS.

"I don't know what their criteria is because many people who are my junior have received it at least 10 to 12 years ago. I have spent so many years in this industry. It has been 45 years. Don't you think seniors should get it before the juniors? But I am grateful to this government for conferring me with this honour. I'd have been happier had I got it on time," he added.

The Padma Shri awardee has been a prominent voice in Bollywood's music scene apart from various regional film industries. He has lent his voice to numerous hits of the eighties, nineties and the 2000s. His songs in "Ram Teri Ganga Maili", "Gaman", "Sadma", "Parinda", "Utsav", "Chandni", "Masoom", and "Maachis" continue to be fondly remembered by melody lovers.

However, Wadkar feels he does not fit the bill for present-day composers in Bollywood.

"Times are changing. New singers and composers have come in. The way they think, maybe I don't fit in that. I don't think there can be any other valid reason regarding why am I not offered work in Bollywood anymore", he said sounding a little hurt.

The 64-year-old singer also commented on Bollywood's contemporary music and questioned its longevity.

"There is a deep western influence in Bollywood's music now. I don't see Indian music being created in the industry these days. Youngsters these days are still singing 40-year-old songs to prove their talent. This shows the importance of Indian music. If today's songs have that power, they should survive 50 years later too, just like yesteryear's music survives even today. But will that happen?" Wadkar signs off with uncertainty in his voice.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Suresh Wadkar Bollywood music
Related news
News | 28 Jan 2020

Miley not invited to Grammys over her love for cannabis

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus has shared her own theory on why she wasn't invited to the 2020 Grammy Awards and said that it was related to her love for cannabis.

read more
News | 28 Jan 2020

When Lata Mangeshkar cradled baby Rishi Kapoor in her arms

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday walked down memory lane as he shared a throwback picture in which the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is seen cradling him in her arms when he was just an infant.

read more
News | 28 Jan 2020

RJ Aabhimanyu turns singer with Indie Music Label's latest track 'Woh Raatein'

MUMBAI: Aabhimanyu Kak is a household name because of his stint on Radio and his fan following is testament to the fact.

read more
News | 28 Jan 2020

Demi Lovato talks about desire to become a mother

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato has opened up about her desire to become a mother.Lovato has a 10-year plan and she sees children as part of the plan, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 28 Jan 2020

Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival set to begin from February 7 th

MUMBAI: Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival, India’s biggest world music extravaganza will be held this year from 7 th -9 th February in the beautiful city of lakes.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM set to regale its listeners by launching the 7th season of 'Big golden voice' presented by IDFC first bank

MUMBAI: In what is set to be a treat for music lovers, BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in thread more

News
Radio City revamps its app; amps up its focus on entertainment content

MUMBAI: Radio City recently launched its revamped mobile app.read more

News
'Swagatam-Som do Oriente' only Indian Radio Programme in Portugal, celebrates 33rd anniversary

MUMBAI: Swagatam-Som do Oriente’s first programme was broadcasted on 23rd January 1987.read more

News
Sony Music Entertainment restructures management structure in Asia and the ME

MUMBAI: We all know of him as this affable but tough music exec based out of India and has been read more

News
9XM collaborates with rapper Dino James for Republic Day special song

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood Music Channel has partnered with Indian Rapper, Dino Jameread more

top# 5 articles

1
Newcomer Anthony Kalabretta releases Emotive Melodic House Track "Terracotta" on Physical Presents

MUMBAI: Physical Presents welcomes its newest artist Anthony Kalabretta with his debut track "Terracotta," from forthcoming EP. We're introduced to...read more

2
When Lata Mangeshkar cradled baby Rishi Kapoor in her arms

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday walked down memory lane as he shared a throwback picture in which the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar...read more

3
Demi Lovato talks about desire to become a mother

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato has opened up about her desire to become a mother.Lovato has a 10-year plan and she sees children as part of the plan,...read more

4
RJ Aabhimanyu turns singer with Indie Music Label's latest track 'Woh Raatein'

MUMBAI: Aabhimanyu Kak is a household name because of his stint on Radio and his fan following is testament to the fact. Adding another feather his...read more

5
Miley not invited to Grammys over her love for cannabis

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus has shared her own theory on why she wasn't invited to the 2020 Grammy Awards and said that it was related to her love...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group