RJ Aabhimanyu turns singer with Indie Music Label's latest track 'Woh Raatein'

MUMBAI: Aabhimanyu Kak is a household name because of his stint on Radio and his fan following is testament to the fact. Adding another feather his cap, RJ Aabhimanyu, as he’s often referred to, released his debut single ‘Woh Raatein’ on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel on January 24th.

Indie Music Label, spearheaded by Naushad Khan, has in a short span of time becomes the one-stop-shop for independent artists. The label has always promoted and encouraged young and fresh talent and RJ Aabhimanyu’s case was no different.

Commenting on Woh Raatein, Mr Naushad Khan adds that they were on the lookout for a track that suited Aabhimanyu’s voice, “Aabhimanyu has a lovely voice and we were looking at a song that would suit his voice quality. ‘Woh Raatein’ came by and I couldn’t think of anyone else who could do justice to it. I’m sure the listeners will enjoy the track.”

Aabhimanyu says that singing was always his passion and ‘Woh Raatein’ is a dream debut, “I always wanted to sing in the indie space and Woh Raatein couldn’t have come at a better time. The concept and lyrics will definitely strike a chord with the audiences and I hope they enjoy the track.” he signs off.