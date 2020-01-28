For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Jan 2020 17:08 |  By Minal Owal

With Ikka's 'Nindra' song sleepless nights won't be boring anymore

MUMBAI: Indian Punjabi  rapper and singer Ankit Singh Patyal, also known as Ikka.  Noted for his work in his official music video Interview and his collaboration with MXXNLIGHT in Body Language just to name a few. Ikka who initially worked along with Yo Yo Honey Singh, Raftaar,  Badshah, and Lil Golu has come a long way and now his songs appear on trending charts.

Recently the singer has come up with yet another official music video ‘Nindra.’, sung, written and composed by him, music produced and mixed by PropheC and has been released under the label of VYRL Originals. Featuring the stunning Kangna Sharma in song.

Watch here:

In conversation with Ikka about how he got an opportunity for the song he said, “I was listening to a random song and started murmuring some words thats when I got a vibe, it was something really different so I thought that it can be converted into a song and the next day I went to the studio and dubbed the song.”

“The name of the song Nindra means someone who dosen’t sleep and stays awake all night, and in the song context it refers to a girl who has taken away the artist’s sleep,”  added Ikka.

While shooting for Nindra, Ikka was hurt badly sharing that experience he said, “while shooting I fell and hurted my right leg, it was impossible for me to even walk but I manged to be on sets and finish the shoot. I was hurted badly and it was giving me terrible pain but nothing of that has even sligthly apperead in the video.”

Ikka further revealed that he would wish to collaborate with Jazzy B an Indian-Canadian Punjabi playback singer and songwriter in future.

Stay tuned as Ikka is coming up with his Hip Hop album and more bollywood songs this year.

