SHRADHANJALI: A tribute to Ustad Haafiz Ali Khan by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash

MUMBAI: On the death anniversary of Ustad Haafiz Ali Khan, his son Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and grandsons Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash will be performing at a memorial concert. With 3 of the most iconic personalities in the field of Indian classical music on one stage, this is expected to be one extraordinary event. Besides, it is not always that two generations come together to perform for a single cause.

DATE: 30 January 2020,

TIME: 7.30 PM

VENUE: Tata Theatre, NCPA

TICKETS: Rs. 500 onwards