RagaMoon - A perfect musical weekend getaway

MUMBAI: Creating an amazing combination of nature and music, RagaMoon 2020 is back with its second edition to take you to a world of sea, music, dance, and fun. This is a 24-hour music festival with performances by Prem Joshua & Band, Vasu Dixit Collective, Harpreet Singh, Mehtab Ali Niazi, and Ilyas Raphael Khan. The event will also host special workshops on dance and music. The biggest thrill of all is, of course, the camping under the stars.

Details



DATE: 1 and 2 February 2020

TIME: 1.30 pm onwards

PLACE: Bandcamp, White Collar Hippie Camping Ground

Dongri, Uttan, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai, Maharashtra



TICKETS: Rs.4500/-