News |  27 Jan 2020 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

RagaMoon - A perfect musical weekend getaway

MUMBAI: Creating an amazing combination of nature and music, RagaMoon 2020 is back with its second edition to take you to a world of sea,  music, dance, and fun. This is a 24-hour music festival with performances by Prem Joshua & Band, Vasu Dixit Collective, Harpreet Singh, Mehtab Ali Niazi, and Ilyas Raphael Khan. The event will also host special workshops on dance and music. The biggest thrill of all is, of course, the camping under the stars.  

Details

DATE: 1 and 2 February 2020
TIME: 1.30 pm onwards
PLACE: Bandcamp, White Collar Hippie Camping Ground
Dongri, Uttan, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai, Maharashtra

TICKETS: Rs.4500/-

