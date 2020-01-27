For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jan 2020 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra's special way of paying tribute to Bryant at Grammys

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys.

The annual ceremony isn't only focused on music, as news broke earlier on Sunday that Bryant and his daughter had passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Many took to the star-studded ceremony to pay their respects to the NBA legend, including Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Common and Priyanka.

The Indian actress took a moment to style her decorated nails with the number "24" written on her index finger, reports eonline.com.

That number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016.

"RIP Mamba," Priyanka shared on Instagram Story with a purple heart emoji, alongside an image of her tribute.

While attending the 2020 Grammys, she walked arm-in-arm with her husband and singer Nick Jonas.

She wore a custom Ralph & Russo design, which featured a plunging neckline and also included diamond-adorned pieces, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery.

"This guy," she shared on Instagram, with a photo of her and her beau striking a pose hours before making their way to the event.

The couple walked the red carpet with the Jonas Brothers and their spouses. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Kevin and Danielle Jonas all arrived to the star-studded event together.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Priyanka Chopra GRAMMY Diplo Billy Ray Cyrus music Lil Nas X
Related news
News | 29 Jan 2020

Supari Studios reveal the story behind Emiway's 'Machayenge'

MUMBAI: Award-winning content studio, Supari Studios launches the second leg of its documentary series ‘Story Behind The Song’ breaking down Indian rapper, Emiway Bantai’s most famous song, Machayenge.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2020

NCPA presents tenth edition of NCPA Sama’a: The Mystic Ecstasy!

MUMBAI: India’s Premier Cultural Institution, The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is back with its Sufi music festival of the year, NCPA Sama’a: The Mystic Ecstasy.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2020

Snoop Dogg shares mom's comforting text after Kobe Bryant's death

MUMBAI: Rapper Snoop Dogg is banking on a text message his mother sent him, to tide over the grief of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's demise.Dogg shared the message from his mother on Instagram.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2020

'Haan Mai Galat' is all about imperfection being the new perfection

MUMBAI: It's only the start of the year and the party song of the year is already here! Haan Main Galat, the new song from the Love Aaj Kal soundtrack, is definitely one with a 'twist'. Click here to view the song: 

read more
News | 29 Jan 2020

Justin Bieber feared he would cheat on Hailey Baldwin

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber questioned whether or not he would be able to commit and stay faithful to his wife Hailey Baldwin before he proposed to her.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM Bangalore receives national media award from the President for creating voter awareness

MUMBAI: RED FM Bangalore recently received a national media award from the President of India Shread more

News
BIG FM set to regale its listeners by launching the 7th season of 'Big golden voice' presented by IDFC first bank

MUMBAI: In what is set to be a treat for music lovers, BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in thread more

News
Radio City revamps its app; amps up its focus on entertainment content

MUMBAI: Radio City recently launched its revamped mobile app.read more

News
'Swagatam-Som do Oriente' only Indian Radio Programme in Portugal, celebrates 33rd anniversary

MUMBAI: Swagatam-Som do Oriente’s first programme was broadcasted on 23rd January 1987.read more

News
Sony Music Entertainment restructures management structure in Asia and the ME

MUMBAI: We all know of him as this affable but tough music exec based out of India and has been read more

top# 5 articles

1
Z-Stars to perform in India for the first time at Vh1 Supersonic 2020

MUMBAI: Gen-Z rising stars, Z-Boys and Z-Girls from the first season of Z-POP Dream will make their debut in India at India’s biggest music festival...read more

2
Justin Bieber feared he would cheat on Hailey Baldwin

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber questioned whether or not he would be able to commit and stay faithful to his wife Hailey Baldwin before he proposed to...read more

3
Raja Kumari: Women underrepresented in music industry

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari feels women are underrepresented in the music industry and says celebrating...read more

4
Snoop Dogg shares mom's comforting text after Kobe Bryant's death

MUMBAI: Rapper Snoop Dogg is banking on a text message his mother sent him, to tide over the grief of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's demise.Dogg...read more

5
Supari Studios reveal the story behind Emiway's 'Machayenge'

MUMBAI: Award-winning content studio, Supari Studios launches the second leg of its documentary series ‘Story Behind The Song’ breaking down Indian...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group