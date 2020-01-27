For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Jan 2020 17:54

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish's big night, Kobe Bryant remembered

MUMBAI: The 62nd annual Grammy Awards turned out to be a big night for Billie Eilish, who took home five awards, including the top four categories of song of the year, album of the year, record of the year and best new artist, in addition to best pop solo album.

Her brother Finneas O'Connell was named producer of the year and also won best engineered album, non-classical.

"We didn't make this album to win a Grammy," said O'Connell.

Rather, they collaborated on an album about "depression, suicidal thoughts, climate change and being a bad guy, whatever that means. … So we stand up here confused and grateful".

Accepting for song of the year, Eilish was shocked. "Why? Who?," Eilish exclaimed, reports variety.com.

"I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously, but I openly want to say that I'm grateful and honored to be here." Accepting another award later, Eilish said: "I think the fans deserve (mentioning)… They are the only reason we are here at all."

Host Alicia Keys didn't reference ousted Recording Academy president Deborah Dugan or the drama surrounding her "administrative leave," but she made her point by encouraging all in attendance to "refuse the old system" and negative energy.

Meanwhile, Lizzo, who picked up her first of three awards (best pop solo performance, best traditional R&B performance and best urban contemporary album) after her performance of "Cuz I love you" and "Truth hurts", said: "This is really f–king sick, really cool."

"This whole week, I've been lost in my problems, stressed out, and then in an instant all that can go away. Today all of the little problems I thought were as big as the world are all gone."

Accepting the honors for best rap album, Tyler, The Creator celebrated on stage with his biggest fan: his mother. He credited Pharrell Williams for inspiration, saying "That man allowed me to be comfortable in myself."

Dan + Shay, who won country duo/group performance for "Speechless", thanked family members and their team, including managers Jason Owen of Sandbox and Scooter Braun of SB Projects.

"I want to put my heart up to this microphone," said Dan Smyers. "You can literally hear it beating out of my chest right now."

Gary Clark Jr. also had a big night, winning for best rock song (for "This Land") and best rock performance.

Awards aside, tributes and shout-outs poured in for basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier on Sunday.

The night started with Lizzo dedicating her performance to Bryant. Later, his Lakers jersey was displayed on a chair during Lil Nas X ‘s performance of "Old Town Road" and also held high by Run D.M.C.

Keys paid tribute in her opening remarks saying: "Earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole world lost a hero. And we're literally standing heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built. … We never imagined in a million years we'd start the show like this."

Boyz II Men paid tribute with a performance "It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday" and Keys referenced Bryant again at the show's end, saying, "Kobe, we love you".

Other Grammy winners included Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for "Old Town Road"; Tool's "7empest" for best metal performance; Cage The Elephant's "Social Cues" for best rock album and Vampire Weekend's "Father of the Bride" for best alternative album.

(Source: IANS)

Kobe Bryant Pharrell Williams Billy Ray Cyrus music
