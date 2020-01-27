Ayushmann locks lips with Jitendra Kumar in 'Gabru' song

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star, Jitendra Kumar is the highlight moment of "Gabru", the first-launched track of the upcoming comedy "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". The song, released on Monday, is a recreated version of the Yo Yo Honey Singh hit of the same name. Ayushmann and Jitendra play on-screen lovers in the film, which aims at being a quirky comedy centered on homosexuality and the societal taboos around it.

Overall, the video makes for a fun watch, with Ayushmann breaking into the Nagin Dance at one point, with co-star Gajraj Rao.

The recreated "Gabru" credits Tanishk Bagchi as composer. The number has been sung by Romy.

A Twitter user wrote: "Officially one of my favourites -- @ayushmannk... Love his candor and guts."

Another commented: "The way Ayushmann is expressing his love... omg... so brave!"

The film's director Hitesh Kewalya said: "The song is a peppy dance number, which is full of energy and fun. More so, it's been made as a family dance number, which will connect with more people. It's hilarious, foot-tapping and at the same time important to the story. Everyone had so much fun while shooting for the song and it reflects in the song's energy. The track was already famous, but with our film, 'Gabru' will also be remembered for its entertainment quotient."

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" also stars Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo. The film is slated to release on February 21.

It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai.

