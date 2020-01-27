For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jan 2020 17:59 |  By RnMTeam

Ayushmann locks lips with Jitendra Kumar in 'Gabru' song

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star, Jitendra Kumar is the highlight moment of "Gabru", the first-launched track of the upcoming comedy "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". The song, released on Monday, is a recreated version of the Yo Yo Honey Singh hit of the same name. Ayushmann and Jitendra play on-screen lovers in the film, which aims at being a quirky comedy centered on homosexuality and the societal taboos around it.

Overall, the video makes for a fun watch, with Ayushmann breaking into the Nagin Dance at one point, with co-star Gajraj Rao.

The recreated "Gabru" credits Tanishk Bagchi as composer. The number has been sung by Romy.

A Twitter user wrote: "Officially one of my favourites -- @ayushmannk... Love his candor and guts."

Another commented: "The way Ayushmann is expressing his love... omg... so brave!"

The film's director Hitesh Kewalya said: "The song is a peppy dance number, which is full of energy and fun. More so, it's been made as a family dance number, which will connect with more people. It's hilarious, foot-tapping and at the same time important to the story. Everyone had so much fun while shooting for the song and it reflects in the song's energy. The track was already famous, but with our film, 'Gabru' will also be remembered for its entertainment quotient."

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" also stars Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo. The film is slated to release on February 21.

It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Bhushan Kumar T-Series Shubh Mangal Savadhan Ayushmann Khurrana music Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Related news
News | 29 Jan 2020

Supari Studios reveal the story behind Emiway's 'Machayenge'

MUMBAI: Award-winning content studio, Supari Studios launches the second leg of its documentary series ‘Story Behind The Song’ breaking down Indian rapper, Emiway Bantai’s most famous song, Machayenge.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2020

NCPA presents tenth edition of NCPA Sama’a: The Mystic Ecstasy!

MUMBAI: India’s Premier Cultural Institution, The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is back with its Sufi music festival of the year, NCPA Sama’a: The Mystic Ecstasy.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2020

Snoop Dogg shares mom's comforting text after Kobe Bryant's death

MUMBAI: Rapper Snoop Dogg is banking on a text message his mother sent him, to tide over the grief of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's demise.Dogg shared the message from his mother on Instagram.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2020

'Haan Mai Galat' is all about imperfection being the new perfection

MUMBAI: It's only the start of the year and the party song of the year is already here! Haan Main Galat, the new song from the Love Aaj Kal soundtrack, is definitely one with a 'twist'. Click here to view the song: 

read more
News | 29 Jan 2020

Justin Bieber feared he would cheat on Hailey Baldwin

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber questioned whether or not he would be able to commit and stay faithful to his wife Hailey Baldwin before he proposed to her.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM Bangalore receives national media award from the President for creating voter awareness

MUMBAI: RED FM Bangalore recently received a national media award from the President of India Shread more

News
BIG FM set to regale its listeners by launching the 7th season of 'Big golden voice' presented by IDFC first bank

MUMBAI: In what is set to be a treat for music lovers, BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in thread more

News
Radio City revamps its app; amps up its focus on entertainment content

MUMBAI: Radio City recently launched its revamped mobile app.read more

News
'Swagatam-Som do Oriente' only Indian Radio Programme in Portugal, celebrates 33rd anniversary

MUMBAI: Swagatam-Som do Oriente’s first programme was broadcasted on 23rd January 1987.read more

News
Sony Music Entertainment restructures management structure in Asia and the ME

MUMBAI: We all know of him as this affable but tough music exec based out of India and has been read more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber feared he would cheat on Hailey Baldwin

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber questioned whether or not he would be able to commit and stay faithful to his wife Hailey Baldwin before he proposed to...read more

2
Raja Kumari: Women underrepresented in music industry

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari feels women are underrepresented in the music industry and says celebrating...read more

3
Z-Stars to perform in India for the first time at Vh1 Supersonic 2020

MUMBAI: Gen-Z rising stars, Z-Boys and Z-Girls from the first season of Z-POP Dream will make their debut in India at India’s biggest music festival...read more

4
Snoop Dogg shares mom's comforting text after Kobe Bryant's death

MUMBAI: Rapper Snoop Dogg is banking on a text message his mother sent him, to tide over the grief of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's demise.Dogg...read more

5
Supari Studios reveal the story behind Emiway's 'Machayenge'

MUMBAI: Award-winning content studio, Supari Studios launches the second leg of its documentary series ‘Story Behind The Song’ breaking down Indian...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group