Love Your Hindustan: Abhinav Shekhar brings a new anthem for new India

MUMBAI: The situation in our country has become worse. Unemployment, lynching, people fighting over religion and political vendettas have become a norm. Students and citizens have started protesting against the establishment. Looking at all this, the song Hindustan is all the more relevant that talks about restoring faith and peace in our country.

On the occasion of 71 years of India's Republic on January 26, BLive Music released a "new patriotic Rap song” called Hindustan featuring Abhinav Shekhar, today.

The video featuring Abhinav talks about the enriching history of India and what is happening currently all over the country. It talks about the socially and politically relevant issues that has plagued the country and how we all need to forget our differences and come together for a new future.

The song has been sung & penned by Abhinav himself while it has been musically arranged by Aditya Dev. Produced by Sanjay Kukreja, the video video is directed by Nitin FCP & Nadeem Akhtar.

The song has been shot in Delhi and Mumbai at locations like India Gate, JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University), Old Delhi, Pahadgunj, Dharavi and Gateway of India.

Says Abhinav Shekhar “Music has the power to bring people together. For reaching out to youngsters, we have used rap. As the name suggest ‘Love you Hindustan’ is a patriotic anthem with a message that we all can contribute towards a change in our small little ways. We need to keep our Nation’s interest before our own, if we want the coming generations to have a beautiful surrounding.”

Abhinav who has already shot his next 7 songs, is a banker by profession who is perusing his passion towards music. The singer previously appeared in music videos ‘Jogi’ with Sneha Namanandi & Lakk Boom Boom co featuring Yuvika Chaudhary.