For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jan 2020 14:25 |  By RnMTeam

Love Your Hindustan: Abhinav Shekhar brings a new anthem for new India

MUMBAI: The situation in our country has become worse. Unemployment, lynching, people fighting over religion and political vendettas have become a norm. Students and citizens have started protesting against the establishment. Looking at all this, the song Hindustan is all the more relevant that talks about restoring faith and peace in our country.

On the occasion of 71 years of India's Republic on January 26, BLive Music released a "new patriotic Rap song” called Hindustan featuring Abhinav Shekhar, today.

The video featuring Abhinav talks about the enriching history of India and what is happening currently all over the country. It talks about the socially and politically relevant issues that has plagued the country and how we all need to forget our differences and come together for a new future.

The song has been sung & penned by Abhinav himself while it has been musically arranged by Aditya Dev. Produced by Sanjay Kukreja, the video video is directed by Nitin FCP & Nadeem Akhtar.

The song has been shot in Delhi and Mumbai at locations like India Gate, JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University), Old Delhi, Pahadgunj, Dharavi and Gateway of India.

Says Abhinav Shekhar “Music has the power to bring people together. For reaching out to youngsters, we have used rap. As the name suggest ‘Love you Hindustan’ is a patriotic anthem with a message that we all can contribute towards a change in our small little ways. We need to keep our Nation’s interest before our own, if we want the coming generations to have a beautiful surrounding.”

Abhinav who has already shot his next 7 songs, is a banker by profession who is perusing his passion towards music. The singer previously appeared in music videos ‘Jogi’ with Sneha Namanandi & Lakk Boom Boom co featuring Yuvika Chaudhary.

Tags
Yuvika Chaudhary Sneha Namanandi India Lakk Boom Boom Abhinav Shekhar
Related news
News | 17 Jan 2020

London-based singer Vee Kapoor spends 4 months in Vrindavan annually as he feels close to his motherland, India

MUMBAI: Vee Kapoor has undoubtedly garnered tremendous respect for his work by displaying a wide variety of talent in his latest releases.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2019

The Chainsmokers perform 'Family' live for first time, that too in India

MUMBAI: Indian EDM lovers received a surprise from American DJ duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, who are popularly known as The Chainsmokers.

read more
News | 17 Dec 2019

Kavita Seth's initiative 'Nirvana' collaborates with 'Alert India' for a good cause

MUMBAI: Indian singer Kavita Seth famed for her Sufi and Gazal singing also known for her social work is doing an event ‘Nirvana’ with ‘Alert India’.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2019

BLive Music releases Abhinav Shekhar's new song 'Jogi'

MUMBAI: BLive Music the home to the premier record label and the only platform for the delivery of music and emotive content is now releasing another song under its banner. BLive Music is known for hit songs like ‘Doggy’ and ‘Lakk Boom Boom’.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2019

'Ragini MMS Returns' actress Sneha to feature in song 'Jogi'

MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Namanandi, who is known for her role in Ragini MMS Returns, will be seen in the video of a new song Jogi.Sung by Abhinav Shekhar, the track is produced by Sanjay Kukreja under his label BLive Music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Swagatam-Som do Oriente' only Indian Radio Programme in Portugal, celebrates 33rd anniversary

MUMBAI: Swagatam-Som do Oriente’s first programme was broadcasted on 23rd January 1987.read more

News
Sony Music Entertainment restructures management structure in Asia and the ME

MUMBAI: We all know of him as this affable but tough music exec based out of India and has been read more

News
9XM collaborates with rapper Dino James for Republic Day special song

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood Music Channel has partnered with Indian Rapper, Dino Jameread more

News
Sports Flashes bags Audio Broadcast rights for India's tour to New Zealand

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes will be official India partner for Audio feed of the New Zealand vs India read more

News
RED FM turns Orange FM for Grofers again!

MUMBAI: After a successful partnership in August 2019, Grofers returned with its successful Granread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jay Hardway is back in full force with first release of 'Operation Unicorn'

MUMBAI: Following a mammoth 2019, Dutch electronic sensation Jay Hardway is back in full force with his first release of 2020. Following his most...read more

2
Billie Eilish admits harboring suicidal thoughts once

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish has opened up about her mental health struggle and how she harbored suicidal thoughts in 2018.The Grammy nominee made...read more

3
Alok, Dynoro unveil video-game-like visuals for 'On & On'

MUMBAI: Brazilian star Alok and Lithuanian producer Dynoro have unveiled the gripping official video for their single ‘On & On’, out Friday 24th...read more

4
Akazoo, Viber Team Up and Tune into Social Music Experiences

Dying to share that new jam with your friend through your Viberchat? Well it’s your lucky day. As of right now, over one billion Rakuten Viber users...read more

5
Hrishikesh Chury becomes Earth Day Network India Ambassador

MUMBAI: Earth Day Network, an international environmental NGO that operates in more than 190 countries has made Hrishikesh Chury as it's India...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group