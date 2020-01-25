For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Jan 2020

Lizzo writes music for 'black trans women'

MUMBAI: Singer Lizzo has hit back at claims that her music is made to cater to white audiences.

Lizzo is the most-nominated act at the Grammys on Sunday with an impressive eight nods, but the star has been targeted by critics who say she's alienating black audiences with her music, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Firing back in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Lizzo said, "Yeah, there's hella white people at my shows. What am I gonna do, turn them away? My music is for everybody."

"As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman. I'm making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, and black trans women. Period."

Lizzo also touched on the criticism she has received throughout her life and career in an interview with Gayle King ahead of Sunday's awards show, and said consistent bullying has built her strength when it comes to opposition.

"I believe that everybody is entitled to their opinion, and everybody has one.. We all have bu**s, too. So do what you want with it..."

The 31-year-old American singer, rapper, and songwriter born as Melissa Viviane Jefferson is professionally known as Lizzo.

(Source: IANS)

