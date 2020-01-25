For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Jan 2020 13:15

Jay Hardway is back in full force with first release of 'Operation Unicorn'

MUMBAI: Following a mammoth 2019, Dutch electronic sensation Jay Hardway is back in full force with his first release of 2020. Following his most recent success ‘Wild Mind’, Jay returns with ‘Operation Unicorn’ an electrifying addition to an ever-growing discography, now available via Spinnin’ Records.

Opening with an eccentric fast-paced rhythm, Jay teases listeners with a preview of what is to come on ‘Operation Unicorn’. Taking a dramatic turn, the track transforms into a dark, soulful tone. Enhanced by deep vocals and spiked by a digital high-pitched pulse, the dramatic backing chords build slowly to reveal an explosion of electronic synth waves, changing the direction of the track for the second time. Keeping the listeners on their toes across the track’s duration, Jay’s vibrant display of electronic synths make for a dance-ready tune that is destined to be played across dance-floors all over the globe.

Jay’s influence runs deep throughout the electronic dance music scene and his iconic and recognizable sound is adored by fans all over the globe.

A serious musical force, Jay boasts millions of plays and sales to his impressive anthology and has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious stages. Receiving immense support for each of his releases, Jay continues to flourish and impress with his ability to adapt with the times, while maintaining his celebrated signature sound. Setting the tone for the new decade with his energy-filled ‘Operation Unicorn’, Jay promises a year filled with sensational releases and a few surprises up his sleeve.

