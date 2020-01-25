For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jan 2020 12:08 |  By RnMTeam

Alok, Dynoro unveil video-game-like visuals for 'On & On'

MUMBAI: Brazilian star Alok and Lithuanian producer Dynoro have unveiled the gripping official video for their single ‘On & On’, out Friday 24th January via B1 Recordings / Sony Music.

Directed by Sarah Knüpfer, the surreal, video game-like visuals feature “choose your player” sequences with a male and female character dueling in a style reminiscent of classic games such as Streetfighter, Tekken and Mortal Kombat. A perfect visual accompaniment for the track’s scintillating vocal and driving bassline, the video toggles between action, passion, and humor throughout. Originally released in late November, ‘On & On’ has since racked up 17.6 million hits on Spotify alone.

Recently clocking in at #11 on the DJ Mag Top 100 list, 2019 proved to be Alok’s busiest and most successful year yet. He linked up with acclaimed producer Felix Jaehn and British pop-band The Vamps on ‘All The Lies’ which amassed 70 million streams on Spotify, reworked Meduza’s global hit ‘Piece Of Your Heart’ and garnered over 438 million Spotify streams on fan favorite ‘Hear Me Now’, further cementing his position as the most successful Brazilian artist in dance music.

A mainstage regular, Alok’s talents have taken him across the globe where he has gone on to perform sizzling sets at renowned festivals and parties including Burning Man, Ushuaïa Ibiza and Tomorrowland, where he was the only artist to headline four of the main stages. Closing off his world tour last September, he headlined the iconic Rock in Rio alongside Drake, Ellie Goulding and Bebe Rexha.

Dynoro struck gold with last year’s debut ‘In My Mind’, a single that went to #1 on Spotify, Apple Music and Shazam in 13 countries. It reached #1 on US Dance Radio and ranked at #5 in the UK Singles Charts, amassing over 750 million streams and selling 3.2 million copies overall. More recently, the Lithuanian hitmaker partnered with Norwegian singer-songwriter Ina Wroldsen on ‘Obsessed’, a dance-pop crossover hit that has amassed 48 million streams and reached #1 on US Dance Radio, with dance music icon Tiësto remixing the club-focused track.

A captivating visual that will undoubtedly strike a chord with those familiar with classic video game arcades, the official video for ‘On & On’ proves a perfect match for the track’s high-octane vibe.

Tags
Tiesto The Vamps Spotify
Related news
News | 21 Jan 2020

Tomorrow Is Lost announce new album Therapy out March 13, and new "Wildchild" music video

MUMBAI: United Kingdom NWOCR / alternative-metal rockers Tomorrow Is Lost will release their new full-length album entitled Therapy on March 13, 2020 via Eclipse Records.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2020

I am East to the world, but West to my nation: Desi Hip Hop Star, Naezy

MUMBAI: 8TH January, 2014 the torchbearer of Indian Hip-Hop, rapper Naezy The Baa released his first song ‘Aafat’ that changed the Indian hip-hop space. Six years down the line the voice of the ‘gully’ drops his debut album ‘Maghreb’, presented by Big Bang Music.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2020

New Year, New You: Spotify is here with fitness predictions for 2020

MUMBAI: As we enter the New Year, updating your workout and self-care routine is likely at the top of your mind.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2020

I couldn't have ever hoped for a better end to 2019: Prateek Kuhad

MUMBAI: On December 30, Obama released his favorite music of 2019, a list of 35 songs that included tracks from popstars and trendsetters like Beyonce, Frank Ocean, Lizzo, Kaytranada, Solange, Maggie Rogers among others and the title track from Prateek’s 2018 EP, cold/mess.

read more
News | 31 Dec 2019

Prateek Kuhad's song in Barack Obama's top 35 songs list

MUMBAI: Indian artiste Prateek Kuhad's "cold/mess" features in former US President Barack Obama's list of 35 favorite songs of 2019.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Swagatam-Som do Oriente' only Indian Radio Programme in Portugal, celebrates 33rd anniversary

MUMBAI: Swagatam-Som do Oriente’s first programme was broadcasted on 23rd January 1987.read more

News
Sony Music Entertainment restructures management structure in Asia and the ME

MUMBAI: We all know of him as this affable but tough music exec based out of India and has been read more

News
9XM collaborates with rapper Dino James for Republic Day special song

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood Music Channel has partnered with Indian Rapper, Dino Jameread more

News
Sports Flashes bags Audio Broadcast rights for India's tour to New Zealand

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes will be official India partner for Audio feed of the New Zealand vs India read more

News
RED FM turns Orange FM for Grofers again!

MUMBAI: After a successful partnership in August 2019, Grofers returned with its successful Granread more

top# 5 articles

1
Akazoo, Viber Team Up and Tune into Social Music Experiences

Dying to share that new jam with your friend through your Viberchat? Well it’s your lucky day. As of right now, over one billion Rakuten Viber users...read more

2
Hrishikesh Chury becomes Earth Day Network India Ambassador

MUMBAI: Earth Day Network, an international environmental NGO that operates in more than 190 countries has made Hrishikesh Chury as it's India...read more

3
Aastha Gill unveils song about a 'mysterious beautiful girl

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill has released her new peppy dance number "Hermosa" in collaboration with music duo D Soldierz.The video of the song...read more

4
Love Your Hindustan: Abhinav Shekhar brings a new anthem for new India

MUMBAI: The situation in our country has become worse. Unemployment, lynching, people fighting over religion and political vendettas have become a...read more

5
Sonu Nigam, Natalia Lesz give fans an opportunity to share the mic with them on collaborative single 'Fire In The Sky’

MUMBAI: Legendary Sonu Nigam and actress / singer Natalia Lesz give fans an opportunity to share the mic with them on their collaborative single “...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group