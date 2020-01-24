For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Jan 2020 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Dadlani to auction his jackets for education of street kids

Musicians usually perform at charity events or auction their instruments to raise money for social causes. But while celebrated composer-singer Vishal Dadlani does all of those, he is on to something different now. In response to a fan's tweet about his look in Indian Idol, Vishal has tweeted about putting his expansive collection of designer jackets up for auction in order to raise funds for a charity that works for the education of street kids.

Vishal is among those rare celebrities in the country who believe in saying and doing what they think is right. His social media is always a testimony to the fact that he feels strongly for society and the needy. He says "Education is the solution to most of the ills that India is facing, which is why it makes sense to auction these jackets, so that they can be re-used thus preventing waste, and the money generated can be used for the education of street kids.”

"I hate shopping, and all I wear in my daily life are black t-shirts and cargo pants, but I have to buy new jackets for each episode, as that's my look in the show. Since most of these jackets are of little use to me after the shoot, I figured that by auctioning them off, I may be able to gather a fair amount that is otherwise just sitting in my closet, and use it for a better cause.

The composer and his team have already started shortlisting NGOs that can help them with this initiative. "I already work with Music Basti, from Delhi, as and when I can. I trust them, and they do phenomenal work, so they will definitely be the main charity. I will also donate any unsold jackets to Goonj or Akanksha, as they do amazing work too."

