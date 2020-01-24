Toronto-based, Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul announces 'OH GAWD!' India tour

MUMBAI: After a stellar 2019 which saw the Toronto-based, award-winning Tamil rapper and director Shan Vincent de Paul continuously make headlines for his work, 2020 will see him try and make a mark in India with a five-city tour.

The Jaffna-born rapper, who caught the attention of Indians everywhere with his Mrithangam Raps series last year, has been at the forefront of the global South Asian arts renaissance, and comes to India in February on the back of a stellar mixtape, and as the creator of Carnatic rap – an entirely new fusion of classical Eastern instruments with Western-influenced rap. Known for his versatile songwriting, razor-sharp rapping skills and strong visual aesthetic, 2019 also saw SVDP grow as a director, with six music videos to his name.

SVDP will perform in Pune, followed by dates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai with support from Yanchan and DJ Dwell.

“Touring India has been inevitable for me,” says Shan of the tour titled, ‘OH GAWD’.

“I’ve always received so much love from the fans in India and it was just a matter of when. Though I have been practicing my music and art in Toronto for the majority of my career, India has embraced me like no other place in the world. This tour very much feels like a homecoming to me. To re-connect with my South Asian community and build with an audience that has been supporting me for a long time, means everything to me. It will also be the first time we debut the ‘Mrithangam Raps’ series live as well. Exciting!” he adds.

The first-ever live performance of the Mrithangam Raps –with Yanchan on the mridangam – will debut at VH1 Supersonic.

SVDP will also be performing songs from his upcoming album Made in Jaffna as well as material from his collaborative album with Yanchan entitled “IYAAA”.

Tour details

Feb 9: Pune - VH1 Supersonic Festival

Feb 11 – Mumbai - Workshop @ True School of Music

Feb 12 – Mumbai - Dharavi Rocks

Feb 14 – Bangalore - Fandom

Feb 21- Delhi - TBA

Feb 20 – Chennai – Bay146

Feb 22 – Chennai – Global Isai Festival 2020