MUMBAI: Known for creating chill vibe tunes, LO and Suku already have a history of producing deep house tracks together. ‘Leave Your Lover’ just has the perfect balance of chill tunes and motivational beats.

With its catchy melody and emotional feel, this track is bound to make its way into your favorite playlist and we are very excited to see what else these guys will bring in 2020!

Mixmash Records is going into a new way with ‘Leave Your Lover’. Created by three aspiring artists who consist of the right ingredients to grow into big ones! LO and Soku being the producers and SYKES the vocalist, it feels like they were destined to create this track together.