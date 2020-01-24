Indie music icon Raghu Dixit is in love with album 'Streets Of Banaras'

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit who is also the frontman for the Raghu Dixit Project, a multilingual folk music band has recently expressed his views on Parul Mishra's album "Streets Of Banaras".

He said "Finally heard it a few times on the flight today in the wee hours of the morning - Loved everything about the song. Your voice - my God - lucid, fluid and fragile as if it's yearning for an embrace. Perfect for the lyrical content.

He further added, “I am not a big fan of electronic samples layered but I was pleasantly surprised with the production. Wish you all the best Parul."