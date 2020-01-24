Hrishikesh Chury becomes Earth Day Network India Ambassador

MUMBAI: Earth Day Network, an international environmental NGO that operates in more than 190 countries has made Hrishikesh Chury as it's India Ambassador. The Global committee of the Earth Day Network also has personalities like Leonardo Di Caprio, Anand Mahindra, Anil Kapoor to name a few.

Hrishikesh known for his songs in movies like Housefull 3, Tera Intezaar; is chosen to encourage people to go green. He has been the most loved Jury in Zee TV Saregamapa and Saregamapa Lil Champs shows for many seasons. Adding to his philanthropy works, he is the President of his own NGO Hallway Foundation which works extensively in the fields of healthcare, environmental protection and education for all.