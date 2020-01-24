For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jan 2020 17:55 |  By RnMTeam

Hrishikesh Chury becomes Earth Day Network India Ambassador

MUMBAI: Earth Day Network, an international environmental NGO that operates in more than 190 countries has made Hrishikesh Chury as it's India Ambassador. The Global committee of the Earth Day Network also has personalities like Leonardo Di Caprio, Anand Mahindra, Anil Kapoor to name a few.

Hrishikesh known for his songs in movies like Housefull 3, Tera Intezaar; is chosen to encourage people to go green. He has been the most loved Jury in Zee TV Saregamapa and Saregamapa Lil Champs shows for many seasons. Adding to his philanthropy works, he is the President of his own NGO Hallway Foundation which works extensively in the fields of healthcare, environmental protection and education for all.

Tags
Hrishikesh Chury Zee TV SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs Housefull 3 Tera Intezaar music NGO Hallway Foundation
Related news
News | 24 Jan 2020

Kölsch drops graceful new ep ‘shoulders of giants / glypto'

MUMBAI: Techno figurehead kölsch has unveiled his polished new ep ‘shoulders of giants / glypto’, out 24th January via Kompakt.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2020

Toronto-based, Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul announces 'OH GAWD!' India tour

MUMBAI: After a stellar 2019 which saw the Toronto-based, award-winning Tamil rapper and director Shan Vincent de Paul continuously make headlines for his work, 2020 will see him try and make a mark in India with a five-city tour.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2020

Mixmash Records is going into a new way with 'Leave Your Lover'

MUMBAI: Known for creating chill vibe tunes, LO and Suku already have a history of producing deep house tracks together. ‘Leave Your Lover’ just has the perfect balance of chill tunes and motivational beats.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2020

Boris Brejcha kicks off 2020 with new album Space Diver

MUMBAI: Renowned German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha has unveiled his hotly anticipated new album Space Diver, out now via Ultra Music.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2020

Fedde Le Grand and Josh cumbee kick-off 2020 with ‘dancing shoes'

MUMBAI: Entering the new decade in an emphatic manner, Dutch dance music powerhouse Fedde Le Grand delivers his debut single ‘Dancing Shoes’ alongside LA-based vocal sensation Josh Cumbee.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Swagatam-Som do Oriente' only Indian Radio Programme in Portugal, celebrates 33rd anniversary

MUMBAI: Swagatam-Som do Oriente’s first programme was broadcasted on 23rd January 1987.read more

News
Sony Music Entertainment restructures management structure in Asia and the ME

MUMBAI: We all know of him as this affable but tough music exec based out of India and has been read more

News
9XM collaborates with rapper Dino James for Republic Day special song

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood Music Channel has partnered with Indian Rapper, Dino Jameread more

News
Sports Flashes bags Audio Broadcast rights for India's tour to New Zealand

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes will be official India partner for Audio feed of the New Zealand vs India read more

News
RED FM turns Orange FM for Grofers again!

MUMBAI: After a successful partnership in August 2019, Grofers returned with its successful Granread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest in Pune

MUMBAI: Pune is all set to witness a high dose of Punjabi music, with popular Punjabi singers like B Praak, Jassie Gill, Jazzy B and Parmish Varma...read more

2
Fedde Le Grand and Josh cumbee kick-off 2020 with ‘dancing shoes'

MUMBAI: Entering the new decade in an emphatic manner, Dutch dance music powerhouse Fedde Le Grand delivers his debut single ‘Dancing Shoes’...read more

3
Miley beau Cody Simpson not ready to have kids with her yet

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus's boyfriend Cody Simpson is having a great time with her.On "The Kyle & Jackie O Show", Simpson opened up on his...read more

4
Sonu Nigam, Natalia Lesz give fans an opportunity to share the mic with them on collaborative single 'Fire In The Sky’

MUMBAI: Legendary Sonu Nigam and actress / singer Natalia Lesz give fans an opportunity to share the mic with them on their collaborative single “...read more

5
Shawn Hook unveils heartfelt new single 'I Don't Wanna Dance'

MUMBAI: Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Shawn Hook delivers his heartfelt new single 'I Don't Wanna Dance', out 24th January via Ultra.An...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group