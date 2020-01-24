Fedde Le Grand and Josh cumbee kick-off 2020 with ‘dancing shoes'

MUMBAI: Entering the new decade in an emphatic manner, Dutch dance music powerhouse Fedde Le Grand delivers his debut single ‘Dancing Shoes’ alongside LA-based vocal sensation Josh Cumbee.

https://feddelegrand.lnk.to/DancingShoes

Setting a country tone with strings and Josh’s raspy vocals, Fedde introduces shuffling percussion, which radiates positive and colorful energy from the outset of the track. Pushing the song along with bopping synths and groovy riffs, this catchy creation is set to light up dance floors and radio stations as it takes the world by storm. Embracing a larger than life sound and up-tempo vibe, ‘Dancing Shoes’ is yet another phenomenal addition to Fedde’s outstanding back catalog.

Enlisting Josh Cumbee’s globally renowned talent for this explosive single, ‘Dancing Shoes’ demonstrates the Grammy and Latin Grammy-nominated artist’s innate ability to create catchy and memorable productions time and time again. With his name credited on songs alongside the likes of Madonna, Adam Lambert, Janet Jackson and Take That, to name a few, Josh’s long list of creations stack up to tens of millions of album sales and stream-sale equivalents worldwide. Setting the tone for 2020, Fedde and Josh challenge you to put on your Dancing Shoes!