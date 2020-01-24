For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jan 2020 12:07 |  By RnMTeam

Anil Kapoor debuts on TikTok

MUMBAI: Actor Anil Kapoor has joined the "fun outlet for creativity" -- TikTok.

The "Welcome" actor is quite active on social media and often takes to different digital platforms to share updates about his projects or to share hilarious videos like the recent one on coffee addiction, which was in response to his "Malang" co-star Disha Patani.

He has now made his debut on TikTok. The app is the destination for short-form mobile videos that saw Anil making his first appearance during "The Kapil Sharma Show". He was on the TV show to promote "Malang" along with its cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha and Kunal Kemmu.

In the middle of fun-filled banter, the show's host Kapil introduced Anil on the video-sharing platform.

"My introduction to TikTok was a matter of pure chance. This is yet another gift that 'Malang' has given me! The app is such a fun outlet for creativity and I can't wait to explore it," he said.

Apart from "Malang", he is also awaiting the release of "Takht".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Anil Kapoor TikTok Malang 'The Kapil Sharma Show music
Related news
News | 23 Jan 2020

Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and many more global music icons vie for 62nd GRAMMY Awards, airing exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: “Music can change the world because it can change people.” – Bono (U2), 22-time GRAMMY-winner.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2020

Jessica Simpson reveals John Mayer was 'obsessed' with her

MUMBAI: Singer Jessica Simpson has revealed in her memoir that her former beau, the singer John Mayer was "obsessed" with her "sexually and emotionally".

read more
News | 23 Jan 2020

Miley beau Cody Simpson not ready to have kids with her yet

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus's boyfriend Cody Simpson is having a great time with her.On "The Kyle & Jackie O Show", Simpson opened up on his relationship with the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, reports eonline.com.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2020

We'll walk in underwear, if we win Grammy: Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: "Senorita" fame singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seem to be huge fans of Grammy winning musical duo Twenty One Pilots.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2020

KSHMR to headline Sunburn Holi 2020 in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Indian-American DJ and record producer KSHMR will be headlining the upcoming Sunburn Holi 2020 fest in Mumbai.The music event will be held on March 10.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM collaborates with rapper Dino James for Republic Day special song

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood Music Channel has partnered with Indian Rapper, Dino Jameread more

News
Sports Flashes bags Audio Broadcast rights for India's tour to New Zealand

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes will be official India partner for Audio feed of the New Zealand vs India read more

News
RED FM turns Orange FM for Grofers again!

MUMBAI: After a successful partnership in August 2019, Grofers returned with its successful Granread more

News
Sole DXB abuzz with OML's take on the Levi's tailor shop

MUMBAI: Dubai’s Design District concluded its annual celebration of culture, fashion, music and cread more

News
Hungama launches 'Hungama Kids' - An infotainment destination for kids, parents and teachers

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company today launched Hungama Kids, a plaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Anil Kapoor debuts on TikTok

MUMBAI: Actor Anil Kapoor has joined the "fun outlet for creativity" -- TikTok. The "Welcome" actor is quite active on social media and often takes...read more

2
New song Tinak Tinak from Tanhaji is sure to fill you with a gogo of emotions

MUMBAI: Film Tanhaji has done wonders at the box office, no doubt the storyline, cast and the makers who have put in a lot of hard work has truly...read more

3
Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest in Pune

MUMBAI: Pune is all set to witness a high dose of Punjabi music, with popular Punjabi singers like B Praak, Jassie Gill, Jazzy B and Parmish Varma...read more

4
Indie music icon Raghu Dixit is in love with album 'Streets Of Banaras'

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit who is also the frontman for the Raghu Dixit Project, a multilingual folk music band has recently expressed his views on Parul...read more

5
Prajakta Kohli releases first episode of 'Pretty Fit' with Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation Mostly Sane aka Prajakta Kohli has released the first episode of her YouTube Original series called Pretty Fit with Neha...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group