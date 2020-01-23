For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Jan 2020

KSHMR to headline Sunburn Holi 2020 in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Indian-American DJ and record producer KSHMR will be headlining the upcoming Sunburn Holi 2020 fest in Mumbai.

The music event will be held on March 10.

With the show, KSHMR, originally born as Niles Hollowell-Dhar, will be bringing the ‘KSHMR LIVE: Orchestral Experience' for the first time in India.

In 2017, he debuted the live set showcase at Ultra Miami with a seven-person band, including instruments like the keyboard, violin, viola, cello, flute, trombone and taiko drum.

KSHMR will donate the proceeds of his event titled "KARMA" to the charitable institution ‘Saturday Art Class', to help promote the holistic education of children in Mumbai. Dharma Worldwide, Sunburn and JioSaavn have come together to present the Mumbai charity showcase ‘KARMA'.

"I'm excited to return to India and give back to the country that's given me so much. There's beautiful work being done by the Saturday Art Class to help Indian youth and I'm hoping the proceeds from our show help their great cause," KSHMR said.

To this, Sunburn CEO Karan Singh added: "We are truly excited to begin the Sunburn 2020 season with one of our festival all-time favorites and epic Talents like KSHMR and Vini Vici. Fans can expect a showcase of mammoth proportions as we usher in Holi - the festival of spring, colour, love and unity with these legendary artists and their unique compositions and sounds across Mumbai and Pune."

Psytrance duo Vini Vici will be performing at the Sunburn Holi bash taking place at Royal Palms, Pune on March 10.

The Sunburn Holi ‘KARMA' Mumbai bash is curated by Percept Live in partnership with Event Partner JioSaavn, while the Sunburn Holi Pune Bash is in association with Big Dream Entertainment.

(Source: IANS)

Sunburn JioSaavn KSHMR music
