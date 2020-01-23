For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jan 2020 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest in Pune

MUMBAI: Pune is all set to witness a high dose of Punjabi music, with popular Punjabi singers like B Praak, Jassie Gill, Jazzy B and Parmish Varma scheduled to perform at a live concert named "Crossblade" in the city.

Babbal Rai, Dhvani Bhanushali, Shirley Setia, Manj Musik, Millind Gaba and Akhil Sachdeva will also perform at "Crossblade", which will be held from February 29 to March 1.

"Punjabi music is taking the entire world by storm. We have a great line-up of Punjabi artistes who are all set to groove the audiences, and this time we have more than 40 artists who are best in the industry. We promise to give not only the best in Punjabi music but also an experience of a lifetime," said Nikhil Dwivedi, founder, EYP Creations, which organizes the fest.

The festival is presented by Gaana.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
B Praak Jassie Gill Gaana Punjabi Babbal Rai Dhvani Bhanushali Shirley Setia Manj Musik Millind Gaba Akhil Sachdeva
Related news
News | 10 Jan 2020

Radioandmusic.com's 'Artist of the week' Season 1 brought together musicians from all walks of life

MUMBAI:  India’s first website Radioandmusic.com dedicated to the world of radio and music, covering exclusive and breaking information of the music fraternity had introduced Artist of the week, where one could get an insight into their favorite musician in an exclusive chat with host Namrata Kal

read more
News | 10 Jan 2020

Singing sensation Dhvani Bhanushali reveals her most pressurising moment to Kareena Kapoor Khan on 104.8 ishq's What Women Want 2

MUMBAI: The voice behind the chart busters Dilbar and Leja re - Dhvani Bhanushali has been taking the Indian music industry by storm.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2020

It's another chartbuster in the pipeline for the pop sensation, Dhvani Bhanushali!

MUMBAI: Age is just a number and Dhvani Bhanushali at 21 has proved it with her achievements. In the last one year, Dhvani has broken several records and given the industry quite a few chartbusters.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2020

Panga' title track: Kangana inspires you to never give up

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Panga", the makers on Tuesday dropped the film's title track, which is a true motivation booster.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2020

I am East to the world, but West to my nation: Desi Hip Hop Star, Naezy

MUMBAI: 8TH January, 2014 the torchbearer of Indian Hip-Hop, rapper Naezy The Baa released his first song ‘Aafat’ that changed the Indian hip-hop space. Six years down the line the voice of the ‘gully’ drops his debut album ‘Maghreb’, presented by Big Bang Music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM collaborates with rapper Dino James for Republic Day special song

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood Music Channel has partnered with Indian Rapper, Dino Jameread more

News
Sports Flashes bags Audio Broadcast rights for India's tour to New Zealand

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes will be official India partner for Audio feed of the New Zealand vs India read more

News
RED FM turns Orange FM for Grofers again!

MUMBAI: After a successful partnership in August 2019, Grofers returned with its successful Granread more

News
Sole DXB abuzz with OML's take on the Levi's tailor shop

MUMBAI: Dubai’s Design District concluded its annual celebration of culture, fashion, music and cread more

News
Hungama launches 'Hungama Kids' - An infotainment destination for kids, parents and teachers

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company today launched Hungama Kids, a plaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Miley beau Cody Simpson not ready to have kids with her yet

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus's boyfriend Cody Simpson is having a great time with her.On "The Kyle & Jackie O Show", Simpson opened up on his...read more

2
Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and many more global music icons vie for 62nd GRAMMY Awards, airing exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: “Music can change the world because it can change people.” – Bono (U2), 22-time GRAMMY-winner. Honoring music and musicians that broke...read more

3
Awakenings Festival announces line up for its 20 year anniversary

MUMBAI: Awakenings Festival, the world’s largest outdoor techno festival, has just announced the line up of its 20 year anniversary. The iconic...read more

4
Drummer not emotionally, physically able to perform: Aerosmith

MUMBAI: Band Aerosmith has responded to Joey Kramer's lawsuit, insisting that the drummer had "not been emotionally and physically able to perform...read more

5
KSHMR to headline Sunburn Holi 2020 in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Indian-American DJ and record producer KSHMR will be headlining the upcoming Sunburn Holi 2020 fest in Mumbai.The music event will be held...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group