For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jan 2020 17:06 |  By RnMTeam

Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and many more global music icons vie for 62nd GRAMMY Awards, airing exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: “Music can change the world because it can change people.” – Bono (U2), 22-time GRAMMY-winner. Honoring music and musicians that broke records, made their mark and revolutionized the industry in 2019, on the biggest awards, the 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 7:30 am, exclusively on Vh1 India. Signifying the epitome in music, Recording Academy’s award ceremony will be held at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, hosted by 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys.

“For the last 15 years, Vh1 India has continued to showcase and endorse music and artists that defy conventions, records, and boundaries. Every musician aspires to win a GRAMMY, which is considered as the greatest honor and distinction in the world of music; and each year the awards only get bigger, grander and more competitive. In one of those rare instances where three artists are nominated in ‘Best New Artist’ as well as ‘Best Album’ category, this is definitely the year for young and diverse pop stars. Yet again this year, women are powering the Grammy nominations.” said, Hashim Dsouza – Head of Programming, English Entertainment, Viacom18.

Hashim further added, “While Ariana Grande, Post Malone, and Lizzo have been incredible this year, newcomer Billie Eilish defines the new era of pop music with the right balance of edge and credibility which perfectly fits the criteria for winning the awards of ‘Record of the year’ and ‘Best New Artist’. Complementing the magical ceremony will be performances by a line-up of chart-topping artists including Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and many more.”

Seemingly impossible to pick favorites and predict winners in the most anticipated categories – ‘Record of the Year’ will see Hey, Ma (Bon Iver), Bad Guy (Billie Eilish), 7 Rings (Ariana Grande), Hard Place (H.E.R.), Talk (Khalid), Old Town Road (Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus), Truth Hurts (Lizzo) and Sunflower (Post Malone & Swae Lee) contend for the top prize.

While ‘Song of the Year’ will witness a stiff competition as Always Remember Us This Way (Lady Gaga), Bad Guy (Billie Eilish), Bring My Flowers Now (Tanya Tucker), Hard Place (H.E.R.), Lover (Taylor Swift), Norman F***ing Rockwell (Lana Del Rey), Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi) and Truth Hurts (Lizzo) go head-to-head.

Tags
Beyonce Billie Eilish Taylor Swift Post Malone music
Related news
News | 23 Jan 2020

Jessica Simpson reveals John Mayer was 'obsessed' with her

MUMBAI: Singer Jessica Simpson has revealed in her memoir that her former beau, the singer John Mayer was "obsessed" with her "sexually and emotionally".

read more
News | 23 Jan 2020

Miley beau Cody Simpson not ready to have kids with her yet

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus's boyfriend Cody Simpson is having a great time with her.On "The Kyle & Jackie O Show", Simpson opened up on his relationship with the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, reports eonline.com.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2020

We'll walk in underwear, if we win Grammy: Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: "Senorita" fame singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seem to be huge fans of Grammy winning musical duo Twenty One Pilots.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2020

KSHMR to headline Sunburn Holi 2020 in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Indian-American DJ and record producer KSHMR will be headlining the upcoming Sunburn Holi 2020 fest in Mumbai.The music event will be held on March 10.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2020

Drummer not emotionally, physically able to perform: Aerosmith

MUMBAI: Band Aerosmith has responded to Joey Kramer's lawsuit, insisting that the drummer had "not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band" for the past six months.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM collaborates with rapper Dino James for Republic Day special song

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood Music Channel has partnered with Indian Rapper, Dino Jameread more

News
Sports Flashes bags Audio Broadcast rights for India's tour to New Zealand

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes will be official India partner for Audio feed of the New Zealand vs India read more

News
RED FM turns Orange FM for Grofers again!

MUMBAI: After a successful partnership in August 2019, Grofers returned with its successful Granread more

News
Sole DXB abuzz with OML's take on the Levi's tailor shop

MUMBAI: Dubai’s Design District concluded its annual celebration of culture, fashion, music and cread more

News
Hungama launches 'Hungama Kids' - An infotainment destination for kids, parents and teachers

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company today launched Hungama Kids, a plaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Awakenings Festival announces line up for its 20 year anniversary

MUMBAI: Awakenings Festival, the world’s largest outdoor techno festival, has just announced the line up of its 20 year anniversary. The iconic...read more

2
Drummer not emotionally, physically able to perform: Aerosmith

MUMBAI: Band Aerosmith has responded to Joey Kramer's lawsuit, insisting that the drummer had "not been emotionally and physically able to perform...read more

3
KSHMR to headline Sunburn Holi 2020 in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Indian-American DJ and record producer KSHMR will be headlining the upcoming Sunburn Holi 2020 fest in Mumbai.The music event will be held...read more

4
Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest in Pune

MUMBAI: Pune is all set to witness a high dose of Punjabi music, with popular Punjabi singers like B Praak, Jassie Gill, Jazzy B and Parmish Varma...read more

5
NoMBe recruits Klingande for Colorful remix of 'Paint California'

MUMBAI: Electro-pop R&B artist NoMBe has enlisted multi-platinum selling DJ/producer Klingande for the remix of his latest single “Paint...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group