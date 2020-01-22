For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jan 2020 13:31 |  By RnMTeam

The Estate of Michael Jackson and BMI extend long term

MUMBAI: BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.) and The Estate of Michael Jackson announced today that they have inked a renewal agreement for BMI to continue to represent the performing rights in Michael Jackson’s songwriting catalogue. This new deal continues an uninterrupted 41-year long relationship between the King of Pop and the performance rights organization which began in 1979 when Michael Jackson first signed with BMI. The Estate and BMI last renewed the deal in 2014.

“Michael first signed with BMI in the nascent stage of his solo career and BMI has never wavered in its commitment to his extraordinary talent. This is a significant agreement, commensurate with the robust growth of interest in his music and his enduring contribution to the culture,” said John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson.

“The influence of Michael Jackson’s revolutionary music is undeniable,” said Mike O’Neill, President and CEO, BMI. “We are extremely pleased that his estate continues to entrust BMI to represent his extraordinary catalog.”

Michael Jackson’s remarkable career scaled unparalleled musical, commercial and critical heights. As a songwriter, he penned more than 150 songs, with more than 20 reaching multi-million performance status. Michael’s compositions include some of the most iconic songs of all time: We Are the World; Billie Jean; Smooth Criminal; Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin; They Don’t Care About Us; Earth Song; Black or White; Bad; Love Never Felt So Good; Can You Feel It; Heal the World and more.

To illustrate the strength of Jackson’s vast repertoire, 17 of his songs have exceeded over one million plays on radio, with some exceeding five million spins. In total, these 17 songs alone have surpassed 30 million radio plays, an the outstanding feat by any measure.

Michael’s music continues to thrill fans and inspire artists all over the world. At the end of last year, Michael’s albums held spots on ten of Billboard’s year-end charts and on-demand streams of his music increased by 23%, outpacing the industry at large. With over 6.5 billion streams, he remains one of the most popular artists of all time.

Tags
Michael Jackson Billie Jean music
Related news
News | 22 Jan 2020

NoMBe recruits Klingande for Colorful remix of 'Paint California'

MUMBAI: Electro-pop R&B artist NoMBe has enlisted multi-platinum selling DJ/producer Klingande for the remix of his latest single “Paint California”, out now.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2020

Shahid Mallya: Projects such as Ravidas biopic matter

MUMBAI: Singer Shahid Mallya, who has sung a song in "Amar Kahani Ravidas Ji Ki", feels that the upcoming film, based on life of Saint Ravidas, is a very sacred project.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2020

Chris Martin snaps at aggressive autograph hunters

MUMBAI: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently snapped at fans who seemed too excited to get his autograph.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2020

What went behind Saif Ali Khan's new version of 'Ole ole'

MUMBAI: The recreated version of Saif Ali Khan's hit song "Ole ole" from 1994 movie "Yeh Dillagi" is out, and it sees the former in a completely different avatar.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2020

New song Tinak Tinak from Tanhaji is sure to fill you with a gogo of emotions

MUMBAI: Film Tanhaji has done wonders at the box office, no doubt the storyline, cast and the makers who have put in a lot of hard work has truly paid off.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sole DXB abuzz with OML's take on the Levi's tailor shop

MUMBAI: Dubai’s Design District concluded its annual celebration of culture, fashion, music and cread more

News
Hungama launches 'Hungama Kids' - An infotainment destination for kids, parents and teachers

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company today launched Hungama Kids, a plaread more

News
SAREGAMA creates brand extension of Carvaan

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, launched Carvaan in 2017read more

News
Dolby Technologies Power Academy Award Nominees Including "1917," "The Irishman," "Joker," "Little Women," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," and More

MUMBAI: Dolby Laboratories congratulates this year’s Academy Award nominees who have used Dolby read more

News
MY FM celebrates Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd honors Javed Akhtar on account of his special birth read more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar gifts Rs 2 lakh to firefighter on 'Indian Idol'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs 2 lakh to a firefighter on the sets of "Indian Idol" season 11. Neha is one of the judges on the show this...read more

2
Celebrated country music group, Little Big Town, kicks-off first weekend of ‘the nightfall tour’ with sold-out shows at famed Carnegie hall and Apollo Theatre

MUMBAI: Fresh off their ninth studio album release, Nightfall, Little Big Town kicks off their ‘The Nightfall Tour’ with sold-out shows at New York...read more

3
'Malang' marks Haarsh Limbachiyaa's debut as lyricist

MUMBAI: Writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa turns lyricist with the title track of filmmaker Mohit Suris upcoming romantic action thriller "Malang". It all...read more

4
Archie Hamilton delivers eclectic Radio 1 Essential Mix

MUMBAI: Setting his intentions for the new decade, Archie Hamilton steps up for his debut BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix which aired on 18 January. The...read more

5
Himesh Reshammiya to judge singing talent hunt on radio

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has been roped in to judge the seventh season of the on-air singing talent hunt show "Big Golden Voice". On...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group