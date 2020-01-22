Shahid Mallya: Projects such as Ravidas biopic matter

MUMBAI: Singer Shahid Mallya, who has sung a song in "Amar Kahani Ravidas Ji Ki", feels that the upcoming film, based on life of Saint Ravidas, is a very sacred project. He added that filmmakers should make more such films that are based on India's tradition, culture and values, for the younger generation.

"I feel we have made a really nice film on a really good subject. I feel it's a very sacred project and to be part of it is a big thing for me so," said Shahid, at the trailer and music launch of the film in Mumbai. He was present at the event with along with actor Hemant Pandey.

"We used to make films on historical figures like Raja Harishchandra or some saints. In our childhood, we watched a lot of films based on these subjects, but gradually I feel people became commercial and career-minded. They stayed away from these films and started focusing on making money. I feel it is important to earn money but we should also represent Indian tradition, culture, and values through our films so that the younger generation learns something from our films," he added.

Ravidas was an Indian mystic and poet-saint of the Bhakti movement during the 15th-16th century CE. Venerated as a guru (teacher) in the regions of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the devotional songs of Ravidas have had a lasting impact upon the Bhakti movement.

Sandeep Mohan plays Saint Ravidas in the film. Praising his co-actor, Hemant Pandey said: "Sandeep (Mohan) has portrayed Ravidas beautifully and with a lot of dedication. It is very rare that you get inspired by other artists. When I was working on this film, I was really impressed and inspired by his work."

"Amar Kahani Ravidas Ji Ki" is written and directed by Arvind Singh Sirohi. Apart from Sandeep Mohan and Henant Pandey, film also stars Gulshan Pandey, Aaditya Sharma, Akshat Bhatnagar, Swami Sharad Puri, Parmanand Popli, Swati Pahwa, Mrinal Saraswat among others.

(Source: IANS)