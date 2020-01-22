For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jan 2020 16:22 |  By RnMTeam

Shahid Mallya: Projects such as Ravidas biopic matter

MUMBAI: Singer Shahid Mallya, who has sung a song in "Amar Kahani Ravidas Ji Ki", feels that the upcoming film, based on life of Saint Ravidas, is a very sacred project. He added that filmmakers should make more such films that are based on India's tradition, culture and values, for the younger generation.

"I feel we have made a really nice film on a really good subject. I feel it's a very sacred project and to be part of it is a big thing for me so," said Shahid, at the trailer and music launch of the film in Mumbai. He was present at the event with along with actor Hemant Pandey.

"We used to make films on historical figures like Raja Harishchandra or some saints. In our childhood, we watched a lot of films based on these subjects, but gradually I feel people became commercial and career-minded. They stayed away from these films and started focusing on making money. I feel it is important to earn money but we should also represent Indian tradition, culture, and values through our films so that the younger generation learns something from our films," he added.

Ravidas was an Indian mystic and poet-saint of the Bhakti movement during the 15th-16th century CE. Venerated as a guru (teacher) in the regions of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the devotional songs of Ravidas have had a lasting impact upon the Bhakti movement.

Sandeep Mohan plays Saint Ravidas in the film. Praising his co-actor, Hemant Pandey said: "Sandeep (Mohan) has portrayed Ravidas beautifully and with a lot of dedication. It is very rare that you get inspired by other artists. When I was working on this film, I was really impressed and inspired by his work."

"Amar Kahani Ravidas Ji Ki" is written and directed by Arvind Singh Sirohi. Apart from Sandeep Mohan and Henant Pandey, film also stars Gulshan Pandey, Aaditya Sharma, Akshat Bhatnagar, Swami Sharad Puri, Parmanand Popli, Swati Pahwa, Mrinal Saraswat among others.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
music Sandeep Mohan Shahid Mallya Henant Pandey Saint Ravidas Sharad Puri Parmanand Popli
Related news
News | 22 Jan 2020

NoMBe recruits Klingande for Colorful remix of 'Paint California'

MUMBAI: Electro-pop R&B artist NoMBe has enlisted multi-platinum selling DJ/producer Klingande for the remix of his latest single “Paint California”, out now.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2020

Chris Martin snaps at aggressive autograph hunters

MUMBAI: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently snapped at fans who seemed too excited to get his autograph.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2020

What went behind Saif Ali Khan's new version of 'Ole ole'

MUMBAI: The recreated version of Saif Ali Khan's hit song "Ole ole" from 1994 movie "Yeh Dillagi" is out, and it sees the former in a completely different avatar.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2020

New song Tinak Tinak from Tanhaji is sure to fill you with a gogo of emotions

MUMBAI: Film Tanhaji has done wonders at the box office, no doubt the storyline, cast and the makers who have put in a lot of hard work has truly paid off.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2020

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor groove their way to RED FM's office

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor from ‘Street Dancer 3D’ which is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street dancers in India visited RED FM’s office in style. The actors were given a grand welcome with a fiery flash mob performance by ‘Quest – The Hip Hop Skool’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sole DXB abuzz with OML's take on the Levi's tailor shop

MUMBAI: Dubai’s Design District concluded its annual celebration of culture, fashion, music and cread more

News
Hungama launches 'Hungama Kids' - An infotainment destination for kids, parents and teachers

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company today launched Hungama Kids, a plaread more

News
SAREGAMA creates brand extension of Carvaan

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, launched Carvaan in 2017read more

News
Dolby Technologies Power Academy Award Nominees Including "1917," "The Irishman," "Joker," "Little Women," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood," and More

MUMBAI: Dolby Laboratories congratulates this year’s Academy Award nominees who have used Dolby read more

News
MY FM celebrates Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd honors Javed Akhtar on account of his special birth read more

top# 5 articles

1
The Estate of Michael Jackson and BMI extend long term

MUMBAI: BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.) and The Estate of Michael Jackson announced today that they have inked a renewal agreement for BMI to continue to...read more

2
Neha Kakkar gifts Rs 2 lakh to firefighter on 'Indian Idol'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs 2 lakh to a firefighter on the sets of "Indian Idol" season 11. Neha is one of the judges on the show this...read more

3
Celebrated country music group, Little Big Town, kicks-off first weekend of ‘the nightfall tour’ with sold-out shows at famed Carnegie hall and Apollo Theatre

MUMBAI: Fresh off their ninth studio album release, Nightfall, Little Big Town kicks off their ‘The Nightfall Tour’ with sold-out shows at New York...read more

4
'Malang' marks Haarsh Limbachiyaa's debut as lyricist

MUMBAI: Writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa turns lyricist with the title track of filmmaker Mohit Suris upcoming romantic action thriller "Malang". It all...read more

5
Archie Hamilton delivers eclectic Radio 1 Essential Mix

MUMBAI: Setting his intentions for the new decade, Archie Hamilton steps up for his debut BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix which aired on 18 January. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group