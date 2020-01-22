NoMBe recruits Klingande for Colorful remix of 'Paint California'

MUMBAI: Electro-pop R&B artist NoMBe has enlisted multi-platinum selling DJ/producer Klingande for the remix of his latest single “Paint California”, out now.

Utilizing his signature blend of upbeat production and mesmerizing melodies, Klingande delivers a refreshing rework of NoMBe’s ode to the West Coast. As NoMBe draws in listeners with his dream-like vocals, Klingande transforms the original into a groovy dance track filled with mid-tempo drums, momentous drops, and an infectious hook.

Speaking on working with the French hitmaker, NoMBe explains: “It’s always exciting when a remix makes you hear a song in a brand new way. When I first heard this I went nuts, Klingande is the truth and the deep-house junky in me loves how this serves the dance floor in a whole new way. I hope people will love it as much as I do.”

Fresh off a career-defining 2019, Klingande is heading into 2020 in full force. Last year saw the highly anticipated release of his debut two-sided LP, The Album, which featured nine new tracks along with a collection of previous hits including “Jubel” and “Pumped Up”. Coming up next, Klingande will be showcasing his unique electronic live shows across France, Mexico, Germany, and more DJing alongside a saxophonist, violinist, and guitarist.

Following the success of his debut album, They Might’ve Even Loved Me, German-bred, Los Angeles-based NoMBe has established himself as an artist to watch in 2020. NoMBe’s atmospheric soundscapes and raw lyricism have caught the attention of Pharrell, Bonobo, and Alt-J. This March, the singer-songwriter will release his sophomore album CHROMATOPIA and will gear up for The CHROMATOPIA Tour, where he will be playing 32 dates across North America with an all-female band starting on April 21st.

Klingande’s remix of NoMBe’s “Paint California” arrives at a pivotal moment for both artists as they enter a new decade at the top of their game.