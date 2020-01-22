New song Tinak Tinak from Tanhaji is sure to fill you with a gogo of emotions

MUMBAI: Film Tanhaji has done wonders at the box office, no doubt the storyline, cast and the makers who have put in a lot of hard work has truly paid off. Song Tinak Tinak showcases Kajol who is reminiscing good old memories spent with Ajay Devgan who is playing the role of Tanhaji in the film.

Sung by Harshdeep Kaur, lyrics have been written by Anil Verma and music has been rendered by famous duo Sachet-Parampara. The song induces the pain of a warrior’s wife whose spouse has surrendered his life for the betterment of the nation.

Click here to view the video:

The film minted 61.98 crore in its opening weekend, and now its garnered Rs 183.32 crore. Well there are expectations that the movie will touch upon 200 cr in the coming days.