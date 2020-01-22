Celebrated country music group, Little Big Town, kicks-off first weekend of ‘the nightfall tour’ with sold-out shows at famed Carnegie hall and Apollo Theatre

MUMBAI: Fresh off their ninth studio album release, Nightfall, Little Big Town kicks off their ‘The Nightfall Tour’ with sold-out shows at New York City’s historic venues, Carnegie Hall and a two-night engagement at The Apollo Theatre.

The band’s full album showcase on January 16th at Carnegie Hall, marked the first time in 13 years a Country music act has performed at the world-renowned theatre, the last being Alan Jackson in 20 “Little Big Town’s mesmerizing harmonies soar on the excellent 13-track album Nightfall. Cinematic musical landscapes intrigue while each song’s storyline sets the stage for a memorable moment on their current tour.” –Billboard

Nightfall has already garnered the foursome a 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their empowering song, “The Daughters.” The song serves as an inspirational and motivational call for young girls to pursue their passions and believe in themselves regardless of societal expectations of women.13.

“Little Big Town fine-tuned their approach to modern country music, producing songs that honor Nashville tradition while taking note of 21st-century realities.” – Entertainment Weekly.

“The foursome, Grammy-nominated for 2017’s The Breaker, continue their hot streak with this new set, packed with tear-jerking ballads (“The Daughters”) and cathartic anthems (“Next to You”). There are curves too, like “Wine, Beer, Whiskey,” a blaring, Mexican-horn-infused salute to good evenings (and rough mornings).” – People Magazine